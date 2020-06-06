Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 951

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

Updated weekly

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Terrible’s Roadhouse Casino, Searchlight, NV

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Room for about 10 rigs in lot on the south side of the casino. Additional space in an empty lot across the street, just south of the casino. No lighting, some road noise, but no apparent safety issues. Food is available inside the casino. Fuel and McDonald’s nearby. Click for details.



Twin Bridges Campground (County Park), Colesburg, IA

ALMOST FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. County Park Campground has 15 30/50A E hookup RV sites, 10 also have water hookup. Dump station is $5. Three picnic shelters, trout fishing, well, toilet, horseshoe courts and a playground all on-site. Open mid-Apr. to mid-Oct., weather permitting. No reservations. Park ranger comes around in evening to register campers and collect payments. Maximum stay: 14 days. 2020 rate: E $15/night, E/W $17/night. Click for details.



