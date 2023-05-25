Campground water has a sulfur smell. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

What is the best thing to use for the sulfur in the water at campgrounds? I am at the KOA at Sam’s Town, and the sulfur smell is bad. Thanks. —George, 2018 Jayco Jay Flight 24RBS

Typically the rotten egg or sulfur smell is caused by hydrogen sulfide gas and is usually safe to shower and even cook with. This is caused by a chemical reaction with the soil, especially rocks, and is fairly common in desert locations such as Sam’s Town. However, it could also be caused by a sewage leak nearby.

The first thing I would do is test the water using a digital water purity tester that you can find on Amazon here.

This will tell you the acceptable parts per million in the water. You can go one step further and purchase a well water test kit here.

Either way, share your concerns with the main office as the issue could be with their well system or the ground water going to the well. It may need to be disinfected or “shocked” with a chlorine bleach procedure.

If the water tests OK, then I would get a whole house filter that has a cartridge filter that can be customized for smell and taste.

Here is a setup that not only has the filter, but a water softener as well. I like the residential style filter as I can replace the cartridge for less money than an inline filter.

If you want to go even further with filtering, I suggest looking at a Clearsource filtration system which has hospital grade micron filtering that captures more contaminates than any other filter on the market. The coconut shell carbon block filter also improves taste and smell, and comes in various sizes depending on the volume you need. You can find them on Amazon here.

