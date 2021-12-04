Casino Camping: Consider a casino campground; these are nice!

If you’ve been around here for a while, you may remember our Casino Camping column, which we last published back in April of this year (read the most recent installment). Well, we’ve brought back that popular column and we need your help! If you have a favorite or not-so-favorite casino that offers RV parking or camping, please let us know on the form at the bottom of this article. Tell us about your experiences there too.

Casino camping can be a great alternative to crowded campgrounds

Casino camping can be a great alternative to private and state campgrounds, many of which are experiencing severe crowding. “Camping” at casinos can range from basic pavement parking to full-fledged RV resorts. My husband and I seldom find casino parking lots or even the casino RV parks full.

When planning travel routes it is helpful to have an arsenal of places to camp, including at casinos. Almost all the casinos are open again after long COVID closures, with some restrictions still in place like mask-wearing and social distancing, depending on the local and state guidelines.

If planning to stop for the night or even a few days at a casino, it is always advisable to contact the casino ahead of time to make sure that they allow overnight RV parking. Find out where to park and if you need a permit or must sign up for a player’s card. It is always good, though not required, to spend a little money at the casino, even if not gambling. Casinos usually have some great buffets and restaurants. If the casino has an RV park, call ahead to check availability and reserve a spot.

Here’s what our readers have to say about Casino Camping…

Our RVtravel.com readers and social media friends have some great places and advice about casino camping.

Where kids can play too!

Circus Circus. Las Vegas, Nevada

Donna P. sent us this along with a warning about RV leveling. “Circus Circus was a good place to stay. It was during the pandemic so lots of masks and few people. It has RV parking with hookups in the back parking lot. When leveling, put something under the levelers – it gets so hot, your RV might sink a bit – ours did. :-O! Also, there’s a kids’ area inside the casino.”

Address: 2880 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV. Phone: 702-734-0410. Website.

Huge park with lots of spaces

Laughlin/Avi Casino KOA. Laughlin, Nevada

Michelle A. posted this in our Casino Camping Facebook Group: “This has been my favorite casino RV park so far. Avi Casino KOA in Laughlin, Nevada. Weekends can be a little noisy with more people staying. From a distance, it looks like everyone is on top of each other but they aren’t. It’s a huge park and last month there were plenty of spaces available. During the week it was divinely quiet. We are desert rats so you kind of have to enjoy the desert and heat and a lot of wind from the Colorado River. It was only $20 bucks a night with our KOA rewards and weekends were $25. All FHU, laundry, casino close by, great Mexican restaurant nearby and a gas station, too.”

Address: 10000 Aha Macav Parkway, Laughlin, NV. Phone: 800-562-4142. Website.

Beautiful campgrounds

Soaring Eagle Casino. Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mary K. likes Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, for casino camping. “We camped at the Soaring Eagle Casino Hideaway campgrounds in Michigan. Beautiful campgrounds.”

Address: 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd, Mount Pleasant, MI. Phone: 888-732-4537. Website.

This casino works on a sliding-scale fee system

Wildhorse Resort and Casino. Pendleton, Oregon

Charlie B. sent us information about Wildhorse Resort Casino and the sliding fee rate. “Be aware that the Wild Horse Casino RV park uses a sliding scale for parking fees. The later in the day or the busier they are the more they charge. Don’t let them park you on the back row. That’s the long-term section. There are options in and around Pendleton.”

Address: 46510 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, OR. Phone: 800-654-9453. Website.

Brief, but nice

Wind Creek Casino. Wetumpka, Alabama

Connie H. recommends Wind Creek Casino. “Wetumpka has very nice RV parking.”

Address: 100 River Oaks Dr, Wetumpka, AL. Phone: 866-946-3360. Website.

Super clean, spacious sites

The Villages at Turning Stone Casino. Verona, NY

Gary J. mentioned this great campground in New York: “The Villages at Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY, is a super clean, modern camping resort right along the New York State Thruway at Exit 233. Virtually across the road from the casino, the sites are spacious, the staff is super friendly and the area offers everything RVers could want. The restaurants and entertainment are top-notch, and the nearby Recovery Sports Bar is great. Vernon Downs offers harness racing and Utica-Rome Speedway has a variety of motor racing.”

Address: 5065 NY-365, Verona, NY. Phone: 315-361-7275. Website.

Stopping at a casino or are you a casino camping newbie?

The American Casino Guide provides not only information on casinos, it has a gambling primer on slots, video poker, blackjack, craps and other popular casino games and RV, hotel, restaurant information. It also comes with a whole bunch of coupons!

Casino Camping Guide to RV-Friendly Casinos is also a great guide and provides a lot of information, particularly for RVers.

Tell us about casinos you like that other RVers might like. Please let us know what you like or dislike. If you have any tips or secrets about casino “camping,” tell us those too, please!