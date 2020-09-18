Casino RV camping, September 19, 2020

By Nanci Dixon

Casino RV camping is on the rise. As RV parks are ever-more crowded, finding a place to stay overnight or longer has become increasingly difficult. Casino camping is a great alternative to a standard RV park. They offer anything from a well-lit secure parking lot to a full-hookup resort-like RV park.

Every casino in the U.S. was closed at one point over the last several months during the pandemic, but many have now begun reopening. The CDC has supplied specific instructions to gaming establishments on social distancing, the distance between machines, sanitizing stations, and how to disinfect gambling machines and restrooms. According to the American Gaming Association, there are 896 casinos now open across the USA with only 97 still closed. Maybe there is a spot waiting for you!

We asked our readers about the casinos that they like and recommend. Below are some of the responses and some great tips, too.

Tips and Tricks

Bill B. suggests: “Always check in with security, make use of the facility, leave your space better than you found it, and enjoy.”

Brian J. had this helpful hint when parking at a casino: “Make sure to leave your windows closed on the grassy side of your camper at night. We were awakened about 3 AM when the sprinklers started spraying. Everything was soaked before we got our windows closed. Definitely a learning moment for us.”

Readers favorites

Bill L. shares one of his favorite places: “The Seven Feathers Casino Resort located in Canyonville, Oregon, is one of the most beautiful and well-appointed RV resorts in the Pacific Northwest! With beautiful grounds, well laid out design and huge sites, this resort caters to every type of RVer. There is a beautiful indoor pool and spa at the recreation center as well as an exercise room and big central meeting area with kitchen facilities. There are fire pits and shared BBQ areas throughout the resort and the landscaping is beautiful!

If you want to head over to the casino for dinner or a show, simply call the Casino shuttle, which will come directly to your site. Join the free ‘Player’s Club’ and get an immediate discount on both your RV stay as well as fuel at the large Truck/RV/Auto fuel station at the entrance near I-5. (They have great fuel prices as well!)” The Seven Feathers Casino Resort is located off I-5 in Canyonville, Oregon. Editors note: There is also free overnight parking up to five days in a lot just below the casino.

Steve H. told us about one of the nicest parks he has been to: “The nicest casino RV park we have stayed in is the Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort west of Reno, NV. Nicely separated, pine tree-shaded, concrete-paved, FHU spaces with well-maintained lawns between sites, newly asphalt-paved streets, clubhouse with swimming pool, Jacuzzi, laundry, and individual shower-restrooms. Free WiFi, great cell reception, giant-screen TV and fireplace in the RV park lobby/office, and four eating options (3 are fast-food) in the casino. By far the best RV park or campground we stayed in on a National Park trip to California and Nevada.” Gold Ranch Casino & RV Resort is located in Verdi, Nevada, off 1-80. Editors note: There is no free overnight parking at this location.

Victor B. told us about a casino that has both options, an RV park and an overnight parking lot. “Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, OR, has free overnight parking to its active members. Becoming a member is free and after spending a few bucks ($25 or so) in the machines, you can get a free parking tag for boondocking in the parking lot… believe it’s good for 2 nights. Lot is paved, monitored by security, well lit, with beautiful views of the ocean beaches, and accessible to a full-service grocery store within walking distance of the casino. Plus, there are numerous local food options from fast food to high-end restaurants. Oregon’s whale watching center is only an hour away. Great place to chill out. For those who need full-service hookups, they have a small RV lot, 51 spaces, off property for $42-50 /nt with a free shuttle to/fm the casino, 24/7.” Chinook Winds is located off I-5 in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Perks

Players cards are a great way to get a few dollars for the slots or a discount at the buffet. Just sign up when you enter the casino and try your luck.

Here are two excellent casino guides:

Casino Camping

American Casino Guide

