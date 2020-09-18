RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 18, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1431

Today’s thought

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, Nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” —Dr. Seuss

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheeseburger Day!

On this day in history: 1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.

Tip of the Day

RV weight limits can sneak up on you

By Greg Illes

I’ve learned to always drive my RV within its specified weight limits. How I learned this is a long and somewhat sordid tale, but I’ll touch on the highlights.

First of all, know that “stock” motorhomes do not have a reputation as load-haulers. Manufacturers seem to play a minimalist game, buying a chassis (from Ford or whoever) that will just barely hold their coach, its occupants, and a few odds and ends. Add in full water/gas/propane tanks, food and clothing, some tools and toys — it’s way too easy to bust the limits. What are the limits? Greg explains here.

Gardening for RVers? Yup, right on your bumper!

One thing Tiña De Maris missed when on the road was a garden. Sure, you can put a potted flower on the dinette, but it’s just not the same, and vegetables don’t always lend themselves to a little bitty pot. Russ, being the supportive hubby that he is, not to mention fresh fruit and vegetable lover, constructed the ultimate traveling garden: the RV bumper garden. It’s not too difficult, and maybe you can have one too! Learn more.

Reader poll

Does your RV have a built-in outdoor kitchen?

Quick Tip

Don’t crowd food in the fridge

Arrange food in the refrigerator with space between the items to allow for free air circulation. This will ensure that heat is removed efficiently and quickly. Also, don’t over-pack the fridge. When it is full, it takes longer for the temperature to lower. An overcrowded fridge will take longer to make ice and a heavy load may cause defrosting.

Be like Mike, use silicone!

Mike Sokol says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. That includes products such as Vaseline, WD40 or any other type of spray lubricating oil. Doing so will eventually break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is anything silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. It’s also useful on rubberized door sweeps and such. You can get some of your own here.

Website of the day

Work For RVers

Looking for some work while on the road? This website shows current job postings you can do from your RV, or while you’re on the road passing through. Worth checking out!

Trivia

Ever just mean to eat a little bit of something, but then finish the whole thing “accidentally”? Well, there’s a word for that. “Shemomechama” is a Georgian word that means, “I accidentally ate the whole thing.” Next time you do that and someone is upset with you, tell them this piece of trivia. By the time you’re done pronouncing the word, they’ll have forgotten you ate it!

*Which state has the most shoreline? It’s probably not what you think… Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Leaving the groomer parlor and headed for sunny Florida in the motorhome.” —Richard Silva

Leave here with a laugh

Did you watch that movie about the hot dog? It was an Oscar Wiener.

