Quick RV Tech Tip: Solution for a rockin’-my-rig washing machine?

Dear Dave,

We installed an LG washer in the prepped washer closet. When I wash jeans or use a high spin cycle it initially vibrates our rig pretty well before it levels out. I want to put a MORryde Heavy Duty Gooseneck Stabilizer Tripod Jack on it to give more stability in the front nose in hopes to dampen the vibration. We have a Gooseneck box. DH doesn’t think it will make a difference. Would a Heavy Duty Gooseneck Stabilizer Tripod Jack help? —Elizabeth, 2022 Dutchmen Astoria 3173RLP

Dear Elizabeth,

I doubt even a tripod gooseneck jack stand would do much good as it only has a single point of contact at the hitch in the middle. I think you are much better off getting stabilizers that help with the side-to-side motion such as the ones shown below.

For many years Fleetwood and other manufacturers used a single leveling jack in the front placed in the middle to save a few $$, and those coaches always rocked side to side.

Let’s put this out there and see what our readers have found that works. Readers?

