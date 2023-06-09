Delivery times on Ford F-150 Lightning trucks speeds up

DEARBORN, Mich., June 8, 2023 – Ford is on track to increase production of the F-150 Lightning at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center this fall to reduce customer wait times. Retail orders today are estimated to deliver as early as September.

Ford also continues to accept retail customer orders for the Lariat and Platinum models.

“Customer interest for XLT has considerably outstripped supply since the F-150 Lightning launch and we’ve worked with our suppliers to help address that,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. “We heard loud and clear from our customers that they want their truck deliveries as close as possible to their orders. As we scale production, we are making this possible.”

Buyers can order exactly the F-150 Lightning they want from their local Ford dealer online at ford.com or in-store. The F-150 Lightning XLT, with a starting MSRP of $64,474, delivers an EPA-estimated range of 2402 miles. The available extended-range battery has an EPA-estimated range of 3203 miles and 580 horsepower. It starts at $78,874.

Federal tax credit available

The F-150 Lightning XLT – with standard range battery and most configurations for extended range battery – is eligible for $7,500 in potential federal tax credits.

When equipped with the extended range battery and Max Trailer Tow Package, the F-150 Lightning offers a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. Pro Trailer Hitch Assist automatically controls steering, throttle and brake inputs to help make hitching trailers easier. Pro Trailer Hitch Assist is standard with the Tow Technology Package available on XLT.

Triple production by end of year

The production increase for the F-150 Lightning is part of Ford’s plan to scale electric vehicles and make them more accessible to customers. Ford is on track to triple F-150 Lightning production by the end of this year to an annual rate of approximately 150,000 units, to help meet customer demand for the high-tech truck.

“The 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year winner, F-150 Lightning is the smartest, most innovative F-150 that Ford has ever built,” the company said in a press release. “With the freedom of an available 9.6-kilowatt smart power plant on wheels with Pro Power Onboard, software updates help make it even better over time.”

SOURCE: Ford press release

##RVT1108b