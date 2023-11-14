RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Issue 2252

Today’s thought

“It is dangerous to pretend that we know more than we do. But it is even more dangerous to pretend that we know less.” ―Jonathan Safran Foer

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pickle Day!

On this day in history: 1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

Tip of the Day

Easily fix RV irritations with things on hand

By Gail Marsh

If you’ve been a regular reader of RVtravel.com for a while, you may have read some of my “Unusual Uses for Ordinary Items” articles. In these stories, I’ve written about ways to use common everyday items in uncommon ways in and around your RV. Many readers have responded to these articles with very clever ideas of their own. Their suggestions prove that RVers are a creative bunch! They’ve shown that you can often fix RV irritations with things on hand.

Water bottle level

Want a quick and easy way to judge how level your assigned campsite is? Grab that water bottle you’ve been sipping on and place it on the ground. The air bubble inside the bottle will act just like a level to quickly show you the high and low spots.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Do I need to winterize RV’s washer/dryer combo if I haven’t used it?

Dear Dave,

I have a Splendide washer/dryer combo. What is the best way to winterize it? Or do I even need to winterize it if I haven’t used it? —AC, 2005 Fleetwood Providence 39L Diesel Motorhome

Read Dave's answer

RV Tours

Runaway Campers RangeRunner is an affordable mini-camper

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Ben and Tiffany from the Runaway and Seemor3 YouTube channel are going to take us on a tour of their Runaway Campers RangeRunner mini-camper.

Billed as “America’s most affordable mini-campers,” Runaway Campers offers its customers lots of customization options. Naturally, pricing will depend on the options you select.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

The 3 best heated RV hoses for cold weather RVers

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to RV heated hoses there are a ton of options out there, which can paralyze consumers from making any decision at all. In the video below, one of our readers’ favorite YouTube RV vloggers, Jared Gillis from All About RVs, is here to share his experiences with RV heated hoses after years of full-time RVing.

Jared tested several different heated RV hoses and he made the video to share the results of which ones worked well and which didn’t work out well at all.

Click here to watch

Around the Campfire: Which to purchase first, the truck or the RV?

By Gail Marsh

It’s an age-old question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Folks around the campfire changed the question to this: Which comes first, the truck or the RV? When a person decides to take the plunge and begin an RV lifestyle, should their first purchase be the truck or the RV? As you’ll see, the conversation was lively!

Reader poll

Which of these camping places do you prefer?

Quick Tip

Easier backing in—day or night

“It is always best to get to an RV park in the daylight, but if you ever need to back into a campsite in the dark it helps to have rope lights on hand. You can quickly plug them in and lay the rope lights on both sides of the parking pad to help illuminate and guide backing in. It is less stressful than trying to follow someone waving a flashlight around.

“If you are guiding someone backing up in the daylight, it is much easier for the driver to understand if you point in the direction the wheels need to turn. Making large turning circles with your arm and flapping like a chicken are next to impossible to understand! We have found that pointing in the direction the wheels should turn, spreading our hands out to the distance left to back up and slowly bringing them together until at the right distance and putting up two closed fists to indicate stop have helped to eliminate the flapping bird syndrome. It also performs better with the campground that inevitably congregates to watch someone back into a particularly tight spot.” —Thanks to Nanci Dixon [Hey! Don’t I know you?]

On this day last year…

Website of the day

National Park maps

The National Park Service publishes tons of great free maps. Matt Holly, a park ranger with the NPS, has collected them all and posted them on this site, where you can download PDF and image files of any U.S. national park map. This site currently has 1,761 free high-resolution national park maps to view, save and download.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 8 percent have visited all 48 lower states plus Alaska in their RV, meaning they’ve traveled to 49 states by RV. Impressive!

• 37 percent have made a friend (or couple) while RVing who they have remained friends with for years.

• 16 percent say they have loaned their RV to a close friend or family member.

Recent poll: Are you an “RVer” if you live in a park model RV that stays in one place?

Recipe of the Day

8 Cans Taco Soup

by Cindi M. Bauer from Marshfield, WI

No matter how much (or how little) experience you have in the kitchen, you can make this taco soup recipe. It’s a basic dump-and-go recipe. The taco and ranch seasonings add all the flavor to this simple soup. There’s plenty of meat for it to be hearty. The combination of beans is perfect. Corn gives the soup just a touch of sweetness. We served ours with tortilla chips and cheese, but that’s just a suggestion. Sour cream and avocado chunks would be great too. If you think your soup is too thick, just add one can of water to thin it a little.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

All pilots must speak “Aviation English,” a 300-word language, no matter where they’re from or what language they speak. (Hey, we think RVers should have RV English, too!)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bandit (Boxer/Beagle mix) has to help co-pilot! He has been the best family member. Rescued from an East Tennessee Shelter and loves to travel!” —Sharon Branson

Book is a must-have for state park campers!

This book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

