Incredible art along the Enchanted Highway should not be missed

Driving the Enchanted Highway was a fabulous short stop on the way to Glacier National Park. The highway from Gladstone, North Dakota, to Regent, North Dakota, is a 32-mile stretch through richly rolling farm fields.

An artist on a mission

Artist Gary Greff had a dream to help revitalize his hometown of Regent, North Dakota. He brought together local farms and ranchers to use skills they knew well—welding. They started creating the biggest metal sculptures in the world and hold the Guinness World Record for them!

Tin Family

More than 30 years ago, Gary and his team created the first of the sculptures, the Tin Family. Mammoth mom, dad, and son statues tower over the landscape. Each one is a story or more high.

Driving the Enchanted Highway is truly enchanting

We were usually the only ones on the road on a mid-September weekday. The harvested golden fields appeared lit from within. Contrary to popular belief, North Dakota is not all flat! The hills are gentling rolling with a few mesas and badlands in the distance. The sculptures are all placed several miles apart, leading to the rather sleepy town of Regent.

The Enchanted Highway reflects life on the prairie

Each sculpture reflects a piece of North Dakota life and heritage. When I walked up to the grasshopper in the photos below, thousands of real grasshoppers started jumping. Not a staged prop, just everyday life on the prairie.

Scale

These are so breathtakingly large that the scale in a photo is hard to tell. You can barely see my husband standing under Bambi!

Geese in flight

This eye-catching sculpture is on I-94 at the crossing to driving the Enchanted Highway. It made the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest sculpture.

Teddy rides again

Pheasants on the prairie

“Grasshoppers in the Field”

“Fisherman’s Dream”

Family friendly and art you can touch!

Kids can go right up to the sculptures and touch them. There are picnic tables, a shelter or two, and even an iron maze.

