Action needed: Keep RV parks open

A message from the Escapees Club

RV parks across the country are closed/closing in response to state and local orders. Most states are allowing individual counties to dictate their own measures. We are hearing all kinds of mandates, some of which could force residents/guests to leave an RV park where they are currently sheltering. This puts fellow RVers in jeopardy.

We encourage you to take part in a grassroots effort to reach key leaders directly. Every day that passes, Federal and State campgrounds are closing their gates. And, with the potential for more states and counties to mandate private RV park and campground closures, we need to act now. In addition to working as an association with our political leaders and our fellow industry leaders, we feel it is time to encourage each individual to reach out to their elected officials and explain to them why is it critical that they consider RV parks as essential businesses.

We urge you to contact county officials now! Go to https://www.escapees.com/keep-rv-parks-open-during-coronavirus/ for information on who and how to contact, as well as sample letters. Our advocacy team is already reaching out to state and county officials on behalf of RVers, but we need your help to increase the power of our voices.

To make this easier, we have composed three samples to help you with ideas. You are welcome to use any of them as you wish, but it may be considered more earnest if you modify the examples to better fit your opinions and circumstances or write your own words. You will find the samples on our website.

No matter if you choose to call or write, it is always best to keep your message respectful and courteous and limit it in length. And remember, our political leaders have rarely been so busy as they are right now. To find your state and federal political leaders, visit USA GOV.

For more information on this effort, visit https://www.escapees.com/keep-rv-parks-open-during-coronavirus/.