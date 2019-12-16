Forest River recall: Wrong coupler could allow trailers to detach

Forest River is recalling 328 model year 2018-2020 Cascade and Cherokee travel trailers. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the vehicle exceeds the GVWR of the trailer hitch coupler, potentially resulting in the coupler failing and the trailer detaching.

A trailer that detaches from the tow vehicle can increase the risk of a crash.

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin January 11, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-260-499-2100 or 1-541-995-3447. Forest River’s number for this recall is 64-1114.