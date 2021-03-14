Forest River recalls 5th wheels. Spare tire carriers can fall off

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Cardinal and Wildcat fifth wheel trailers. The spare tire carrier could have been installed incorrectly, allowing it to detach from the vehicle.

A detached spare tire carrier can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will secure the spare tire carrier, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 17, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-296-7700. Forest River’s number for this recall is 15-1304.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV and RV-related recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.

##RVT991b