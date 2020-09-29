Forest River recalls some trailers. Break-away safety switch may fail

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 4,397 model year 2018-2021 Wildwood, Salem, and 2020 Sonoma travel trailers. The break-away safety switch may not be wired to constant power, which can cause the trailer brakes to not activate in the event of a trailer separation from the tow vehicle.

If the brakes of the trailer do not engage, it can result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.