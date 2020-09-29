Forest River recalls some trailers. Break-away safety switch may fail

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling 4,397 model year 2018-2021 Wildwood, Salem, and 2020 Sonoma travel trailers. The break-away safety switch may not be wired to constant power, which can cause the trailer brakes to not activate in the event of a trailer separation from the tow vehicle.
If the brakes of the trailer do not engage, it can result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will rewire the break-away switch, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Forest customer service at 1-909-873-3777. Forest River’s number for this recall is 67A-1230.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
