RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, September 29, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1438

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“It’s the beauty within us that makes it possible for us to recognize the beauty around us. The question is not what you look at but what you see.” —Henry David Thoreau

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Coffee Day!

On this day in history: 1789 – The United States Department of War first establishes a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.

Tip of the Day

Where do you hitch your breakaway cable?

By Dave Helgeson

Travel trailer owners have debated on where to attach the breakaway cable to the tow vehicle as long as they have debated on tow vehicles themselves. For starters, most everyone agrees that it should not be attached to any part of the hitch head itself. If the hitch head were to fail it would most likely stay coupled to the trailer, failing to activate the breakaway switch.

The second “no-no” is to weave the breakaway cable through one of the safety chains to keep it from dragging on the road. While this keeps things nice and tidy, the extra friction of the cable being woven through the safety chain may prevent the cable from pulling the pin from the breakaway switch in an emergency. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Where do old RVs go when they die?

If you keep your eyes open as you drive around the USA, you’ll notice an automobile junkyard here and there. If you look closely, you’ll usually see a few junked RVs, too. But, wow! Wait until you watch this drone video from Arizona RV Salvage in Phoenix showing its massive RV junkyard! Watch this short video.

Yesterday’s featured article: RVer’s campsite railroad keeps passerby smiling

Reader poll

Do you plan to buy an RV in 2020 or 2021?

Think about it, then vote in our poll here.

Quick Tip

Fifth wheel hitching tip

Mike Feldman sends along this thought for fifth wheel owners: “I painted the edge of the hitch latch white when it was in the locked position. After hitching up, if I see the white paint I know it is latched correctly.” Thanks, Mike!

Website of the day

America’s coolest hotels

Feel like taking a break from the RV for a night? Here’s a list of America’s most unique hotels and, we gotta say, they’re pretty dang cool.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 24 percent have had a DNA test to learn something about their family history

• 69 percent said if they received the wrong change back from a clerk, they’d be honest and give it back or correct them (they wouldn’t keep it)

• 22 percent drink their coffee with milk/creamer and sugar

Recent poll: Have you ever done any damage to your RV while backing up?

Trivia

Ever wonder what the best-selling item is at Walmart? Bananas. Yup, it’s bananas all right!

*What has happened to the world’s population since 1965? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Chloe, our Tonkinese cutie, is a real pal. Wherever we are so is she. Many times she has come quietly to sit at my feet and is stepped on or kicked accidentally because I don’t know she is there. If I’m sitting down she is on my lap. Snoozing on my chest is where she spends much of the night. Chloe chases tin foil balls (but doesn’t bring them back as our first Tonk did), tosses a soft feather ball in the air, jumps into any open box, drawer or large enough bag and always greets guests. We are never lonely since she talks to us. Her blue eyes contrast with her silvery beige coat and charcoal points. A real prize.” —Sally Weigand

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

At what point can we just start using 2020 as a swear word? As in:

“That’s a load of 2020!”

“What in the 2020?”

“Absa-2020-lutely!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com