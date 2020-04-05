Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 942

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 65 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Recent reports of free and inexpensive places to stay with an RV:

Rock Springs Restaurant, Rock Springs, AZ

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Signage states 12-hour parking limit, but longer stays may be possible with permission. Park in the gravel lot in the back, so as not to interfere with customer parking. The lot is level and well-lit, and quiet after businesses close. Restrooms available during business hours. 2 – 3 other retail stores and a gas station nearby. If you park overnight here, please purchase your evening meal and/or breakfast here. Click here for details.

Wall Auto Livery (Conoco Station), Wall, SD

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed and permission is not required. Park in one of 4 marked long-vehicle spaces on NE side of property, or in an unmarked area farther east in an unused lane of an abandoned section of US 14. Generally level; the most level area is next to the dinosaur statue. Lot is well lit and appears safe. Possible noise from I-90 or from trucks parked here. Subway, DQ, Fat Boy’s BBQ within a few blocks. Click here for details.

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV.

