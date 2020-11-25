By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ve had the urge to jump in the old RV and leave – permanently – here’s a class you don’t want to miss out on. The Escapees RV Club, the “go-to” group for full-time RVers, is putting on a full-timing RV seminar on December 6. No need to mask up for this one – it’s an internet-carried session, and there’s no charge for participating.

What’s on the menu?

So what will you learn at this full-timing RV seminar? Here’s a rundown on the “classes” that will on the schedule. Mark Nemeth, a popular voice among RVers, will entertain and inform you with some of his favorite gadgets for the RV lifestyle.

Concerned about staying connected on the road? Cherie Ve Ard and Chris Dunphy, founders of Mobile Internet Resource Center, will handle those concerns as they show what you’ll really need to stay firmly rooted to that e-highway.

What are the five steps you’ll need to guide yourself into the full-time RV lifestyle? Brandon Hatcher and Kerensa Durr cover them. The two are best known for their Roadmap to Full-time RVing course.

Since full-time RVing centers on your rolling home, Jim Koca will let you in on secrets of RV maintenance. Koca is the club’s education director.

Winding it all up, at the end of the “coursework” you’ll have the ability to fire live questions at Jim, Kerensa and Brandon. They’ll also throw more information out regarding RVers Online University, Escapees RV Club’s recently redeveloped online education program. You knew there had to be catch, right? No doubt the seminar promoters hope that a free buffet will entice you to come back for the paying meals.

More details

The sessions start at 11:00 Pacific Time, but you can join at any point in the program. If you miss something, there’ll be an opportunity to catch up online with recorded sessions. The December 6 event is free to all, but attendees must register in advance at http://RVtoFreedom.com.

photo: Russ and Tiña De Maris

