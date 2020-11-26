10 harsh RV realities for beginners

By Dave Helgeson

Many of us that have been RVing for years have learned the realities of RVing via direct experience (aka school of hard knocks) long before the advent of the “information super highway” aka the internet. Nowadays you can easily perform an online search for any subject and be presented with a huge choice of articles and videos.

As a “lifer” in the RV industry, I like to read/view what today’s newbie RVers are experiencing to see what has changed and what has remained the same. It leaves me contemplating: Do I appreciate learning things firsthand or by someone else’s experience?

Here’s a short video depicting the 10 Harsh RV Life Realities for Beginners. I think everyone has unfortunately experienced numbers 3 and 4. I enjoyed the author’s humorous take on number 8!

I invite you to watch it and share your experiences of your life on the road. Do you agree with their assessment of the 10 Harsh Realities or are there others you feel should be on the list. Please comment below.