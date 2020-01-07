New Escapees initiative guides RVers on public lands use

Camping on public lands is a privilege, not a right. With the help and support of its advocates, the Escapees RV Club has created a list of best practices to ensure these lands remain beautiful treasures.

More than 20 years ago, the club saw an increase in abuse of overnight parking options which led to proposed legislation that would prohibit overnight parking in places such as Walmart. In the interest of protecting these options for RVers, Escapees took action and created the Good Neighbor Policy, sharing it with RVers nationwide with the help of many respected RV organizations.

According to Escapees: “As thousands of new RV enthusiasts join us on the road, we see a similar pattern developing with the increased use of public lands. We must do our part to help protect these lands for all. This led us to creating the RVers Boondocking Policy, something similar to the Good Neighbor Policy, that focuses on respecting and caring for public lands.”

“Overuse can hurt local ecosystems that take years to recover, and abuse can create tighter regulations, raise maintenance fees, and have an overall negative impact on public lands and our ability to use them in the spirit in which they were intended,” said Mark Nemeth, who participated in the formation of the policy.

Key points of the policy include respecting established rules, preserving the terrain, respecting neighbors (both fellow campers and native wildlife), and leaving the area better than upon arrival. Detailed explanations of these points, recommended resources, and actionable steps can be found on the Escapees RV Club website.