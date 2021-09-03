RV Daily Tips. Friday, September 3, 2021

Issue 1680

Today’s thought

“Try to find pleasure in the speed that you’re not used to. Changing the way you do routine things allows a new person to grow inside of you. But when all is said and done, you’re the one who must decide how you handle it.” ―Paulo Coelho

On this day in history: 1944 – Holocaust: Diarist Anne Frank and her family are placed on the last transport train from the Westerbork transit camp to the Auschwitz concentration camp, arriving three days later.

Tip of the Day

Skip the repair shop – Do it yourself with a “how-to” notebook

By Nanci Dixon

We bought a new RV with more bells and whistles, electronics and do-dads in it than our previous landlocked home had. In the past, if I couldn’t find the info I needed in the RV manuals, I called the manufacturer’s service center (and often). They have patiently walked me through each issue, step by step. I realized that I was getting more information from the service folks than was online or written in the manuals, so I started my own “how-to” repair notebook. It’s become a lifesaver. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel writes a Feature Review: Which RV has the best mobile office? Tony says the Sunlight RV “… repositions the mobile vacation home into a mobile office. The cornerstone of this is a foldable table/desk that is equipped with a computer monitor as well as charging options for smartphones and such.” If you think this sounds neat, it’s because it is! Check it out.

Is this your RV?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

In Dave's column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader's technical question with his expert advice.

Can we stabilize the steps so the trailer doesn’t rock?

Dear Dave,

We recently purchased a 2014 Dutchmen Denali 30-foot travel trailer. The main door in and out of the trailer is located at the back of the trailer. Whenever we exit, the trailer rocks a lot – like we don’t have stabilizers. They are the original 3 steps attached to the underside of the trailer. …

Continue reading the rest of the question and Dave’s suggestions.

How to get rid of “the corner of death” in your RV

We saw this posted in the Facebook group RV Tips and couldn’t help but giggle. We know everyone has at least one “corner of death” in their RV. How many times have you bumped your head on yours? Read what Mandy Roberson-Slayback posted here (our article) and get ideas on how you can get rid of your own “corner of death!”

Reader poll

Do you take a daily multi-vitamin?

DON’T GIVE UP!

Get notified when a sold-out campground has availability

Quick Tip

Keep insects out of your RV

From reader Mike Palmer: “While RVing, our RV got inundated with large black ants. Upon inspecting just HOW they were getting in, I found I was the culprit! I made it easy for them by creating ‘highways’ to the RV. The water hose, TV cable, and power cable all became expressways to the RV by allowing these crawly guys a direct path to us. I got some dry chemical, Triazicide, and buried the hose and cables in it. I also got some Ortho Home Defense spray for the cables. This kills them on contact. Great for ant nests. So, FYI, do not help them get in. Be prepared! —Thanks Mike!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Mark Pullmann

“I have always liked the smaller RVs. I had a Winnebago Rialta. It was the perfect size but the Volkswagen drivetrain was getting unreliable, parts were hard to find and you couldn’t find anyone to work on them. I bought a Rialta that had a blown head gasket. Then we chopped off the VW cab where it was mated with the chassis at the factory. We then bought a 2019 Ford Explorer that had rear-end damage. We cut off the damage and mated it to the Winnebago Chassis.

“The resulting RV has surpassed all my expectations. It has 365 twin-turbo HP vs. the VW 140 HP. It has all the latest conveniences, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning, heated and cooled seats, front and rear cameras, tire pressure monitor, and all the latest audio features. It averages 18 mpg. It is my ultimate RV.”

Website of the day

TaskRabbit

Need someone to assemble furniture for you? Go grocery shopping for you? Stand in line for you? Clean your bathroom for you? TaskRabbit does it all! Hire a local “Tasker” to get your job done.

This is so funny!

Recipe of the Day

Lemon Butter Baked Cod

by Tammy Kendell from Portland, OR

If you’re looking to incorporate more fish into your diet, add this baked cod to your menu. The batter is light and crisps up in the oven. Paprika adds a touch of color and flavor to the fish. Once baked, the cod is perfectly flaky. Just make sure to shake the excess flour off the cod before baking so the coating does not end up soggy.

Oh my cod this sounds delicious! Get the recipe.

Trivia

If you buy a new leather purse that says “Genuine Leather,” are you getting real, high-quality leather? Nope! “Genuine Leather” isn’t reassuring you that the item is in fact genuine leather, but that it’s a distinct grade of leather (that happens to be almost the worst quality of leather!). If the bag you’ve been eyeing is marked “Genuine Leather” you might want to think about a new bag…

*How long does it take to set up the red carpet at the Oscars?

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is my Pomeranian, Sophie. I got her right after I got my camper. She is used to camping.” —Vicky Eubanks

Leave here with a laugh

What did the police officer say to his belly?

You’re under a vest!!!

