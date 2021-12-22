RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Issue 1758

Today’s thought

“The joy of brightening other lives becomes for us the magic of the holidays.” —W.C. Jones

Tip of the Day

Use the off-season wisely to get ready for next season’s trips

When is the best time to think about camping? When the temp drops, winter winds howl, and the thought of another dreary day is making you stir crazy! The “off-season” can be the perfect time to prepare for the upcoming camping months. After all, there are trips to plan, an RV to organize, recipes to research, and more! Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Wildcat 260RD fifth wheel. Tony says you’ll like this trailer if you hate windows… Read his thoughts on that in today’s review.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Furnace Issues: I’ve replaced the sail switch but now it runs intermittently – Why?

Dear Dave,

I had a sail switch installed in my Atwood furnace. Sometimes it runs great for three or four days, other times it won’t ignite but for a couple of seconds. What’s happening? —Ty

Read Dave’s response.

“I smell mold in my RV. What should I do?”

Dear Mark,

I opened one of the cabinets next to my bed in my travel trailer and smelled the unmistakable odor of mold. The cabinet was dry and clean. What would cause this? —Sandra Spaulding

Read Mark’s answer.

Quick Tip

Don’t crowd food in the fridge

Arrange food in your RV absorption fridge with space between the items to allow for free air circulation. This will ensure that heat is removed efficiently and quickly. Also, don’t overpack the refrigerator. When it is full, it takes longer for the temperature to lower. An overcrowded fridge will take longer to make ice and a heavy load may cause defrosting.

Collapsible salad spinner is perfect for RV kitchen

Salad spinners tend to take up a lot of precious, limited RV kitchen space. This Prepworks spinner folds down almost flat, so you can keep it nice and organized. It’s got an easy-to-use crank handle, which quickly dries lettuce or other veggies. You can use the nicely designed outer bowl as a serving dish, so you’ve got two in one, and it’s dishwasher safe. No clean up! Learn more or order.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Scott Snider

HiLo 2204 22 ft.

“I love so much about this trailer. Being a HiLo it tows so nice because when you lower down for traveling I never have to worry about the height of a bridge or tunnel and it has a low center of gravity. When I get to a campground I love to watch people’s faces when they have never seen my type of trailer. They like to watch me put it up or down when leaving. This is the longest trailer I have ever owned at 22 feet, and yet it tows nicely. We don’t cook inside very often so we don’t spend much time inside, but when we do it’s comfortable for what we need. We have all we need for traveling and it’s light – 5,000 lbs. when fully loaded. What’s not to love?”

Recipe of the Day

Asian Chicken Salad Sandwich

by Lolly St John from Concord, CA

This chicken salad is like nothing you’ve tried before. It’s untraditional and amazing. The chicken salad is perfectly balanced with crispy cabbage, savory chopped chicken, and crunchy slivered almonds. Mixed with the tangy and slightly spicy carrot ginger dressing takes this chicken salad to a whole new level. The dressing alone is fantastic. Great for a picnic… if you decide you want to share.

