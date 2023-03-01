Full-Time RVer Newsletter #50, March 1, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 50

Quote of the day

“A person often meets his destiny on the road he took to avoid it.” ―Jean de La Fontaine

A creative way to get a free long-term RV site

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Need a place to “settle in” for a little while but don’t have the cash to pay high rates at RV parks? One enterprising RVer explains his methodology for developing leads for places to stay in his RV.

He hit a real estate office in an area where he needed to sit tight. He explained he was an RVer, was basically self-contained, and would be happy to provide “on-site” security for homeowners who needed to be away from their properties. He stressed that he wouldn’t sleep in their beds, dirty their dishes, or run up their utility bills. All he needed was a place to park his RV and in return he’d “keep watch.”

Continue reading

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Free camping at Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge—The views will blow you away

By Cheri Sicard

We pulled into Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge to set up camp in the late afternoon. It took an hour or so to set up house. When I finally emerged from the RV’s front door at about sunset, the idyllic view took my breath away. Read more about this idyllic and free camping spot here.

Turn your RV into a coffee shop or log cabin—smooth jazz, crackling fire and all

By Emily Woodbury

I recently came across these incredible “ambiance” videos (is that what I should call them?) on YouTube and thought I’d share them with you. I have to admit, I left the first one, “Snow Night on Window at Coffee Shop,” on in another browser window while I was working, and it really sorta kinda felt like I was there! Not bad! … Check these out.

A “newbie’s” shifting perspective on RV etiquette

By Karel Carnohan, DVM

“I am not a new ‘newbie,’ but my perspective on RV etiquette is shifting. In 1999, I purchased a 26’ Winnebago Brave with the express purpose of traveling back and forth between California, where I had a home, and Kansas, where I was attending veterinary school. I never used the Winnie for recreational travel but enjoyed using it when I needed to. …” Continue reading about Dr. Karel’s recent observations about what has changed (or not) about RVing and RVers. Here’s her two cents’ worth.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Get ALL your wheels aligned

Got strange tire wear issues? When was the last time you had your RV wheels aligned? Motorhomes are obvious candidates, but even towable RV wheels can need alignment. Not every corner tire shop can do it, so be prepared to make a few phone calls to find a shop that can do it.

The #1 MOST important thing to do BEFORE starting an RV remodel

By Cheri Sicard

Surprisingly, I have never seen this important bit of RV remodel advice mentioned in any of the hundreds of articles I’ve read and videos I’ve watched on the topic. But after owning RVs for most of my life, and especially after remodeling two of them, I KNOW for a fact that it is essential. I also know from experience it can save you a lot of time and money. Not to mention aggravation. Find out what this MOST important thing is here.

The good, the bad, and the funny… Surprises are part of the RV lifestyle

Read about some good, bad and funny surprises encountered by Gail Marsh and her hubby, especially during their early RVing days. We’ll bet you can relate to most of these, and have some of your own experiences to share. Read about some of their surprises (i.e., learning experiences) here.

Here’s an idea for you: Record your history

Record your family history on your iPhone or video camera. If you want some inspiration, we recommend you get the book To Our Children’s Children. It will prompt many ideas of what to talk about. Your children and grandchildren will appreciate this when you are gone. Think about it – wouldn’t you love it if your parents had done this for you?

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Do NOT EVER trust any RV dealer or RV manufacturer unless you have had experience with them. Try to watch everything they do to your rig. Take pictures of your rig before and after you leave your rig with them. If you want to get work on your rig done in a reasonable time you will have to stay on top of the work and keep pressure on everyone you can.

“We are retired, in our 70s, and have been full-time for more than 6 years. We bought our first new rig in May of 2017. Except for COVID and the way we have been treated by dealers and our manufacturer, we love our rig and living the way we are.” —C. Sadler

Featured recipe

Asparagus & Mushroom Chicken

by Shawn Lansing from Nolanville, TX

A quick and easy chicken recipe for when you’re looking to lighten up dinner. We love mushrooms and asparagus together. Combined with sliced chicken breasts, it reminds us of stir-fry and tastes like spring. With hints of garlic and lemon, we enjoyed this dish. Depending on how you serve it, this can be a low-carb meal. If you’re not watching carbs, it would be delicious served over rice.

Click here for the recipe

