RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Issue 2068

On this day in history: 1872 – Yellowstone National Park is established as the world's first national park.

Tip of the Day

Campground shower house tips and etiquette for the best experience

By Nanci Dixon

I will always choose to shower in our RV, but we camp in as many state, COE and regional parks as possible that don’t have water or sewer hookups. Some folks just don’t use their showers and find them better for storage than showering. That means braving whatever condition the campground shower houses are in.

After years of RVing, we do have a system. We keep backpacks in the RV and find them versatile and very handy. We use them for lunches when hiking, visiting places for a few days, and for day trips in the car. We also load one up with crayons and paper for the grandkids when exploring. Most of all, we use them for carting stuff to and from the shower house.

Towels, water sandals, wash cloths, clothes, soap, shampoo and RV keys all fit in the backpacks and can hang on a hook rather than sitting on a dubious bench.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My Dometic fridge won’t get below 50 degrees. Should I get a lithium battery?

Dear Dave,

I have the new Dometic 4101 refrigerator that I really am extremely disappointed with. Unfortunately, I am stuck with it as it seems to have poor performance in Texas heat and humidity. Perhaps it could be low voltage, but I am getting 12.4 and reading 8 amps in performance mode. The other settings are worthless as the temperature stays in 50 degrees range both top and bottom with those settings. I am at my wit’s end. I am going to try a 100-amp lithium battery and 10-gauge wire (20 amp) directly to fridge with a converter to maintain charge. Any recommendations before I spend another fortune for something that doesn’t work? —Kenneth

Read Dave's answer

Explore four popup truck topper camper brands

By Cheri Sicard

Pickup truck topper campers might be a good RV solution for you if a basic pickup shell is not enough but you are not quite ready for a full slide-in truck camper.

Pickup truck topper campers clamp to the rails just like regular camper shell toppers, but they offer a whole lot more.

Check 'em out

RV extended warranties: Worth the money?

To RVtravel.com

“Hi. I would like your opinion on an extended warranty for a used RV. I realize that this may not be appropriate to ask of you, and I know it is my decision to make, but as a long-term subscriber I trust your opinions. If there were any articles related to this subject, I missed them. …”

Continue reading the question, and extended warranty expert Tony Barthel's very thorough answer here.

Quick Tip

Don’t use stabilizer jacks for leveling

Don’t try to use trailer stabilizer jacks to bring your rig up into level – most are designed simply to give more stability to the rig once leveled. Using these to try and level a rig can cause damage.

Website of the day

30 Best Delis Across America

Okay, sandwich lovers! This list from Cheapism was practically written for you! Warning: You will get hungry!

Recipe of the Day

Easy Healthy Inside-Out Burrito

by Amanda A. Becker from San Jose, CA

A flavorful guilt-free dinner. The garnishes in this recipe are a must. They bring together the whole dish. There’s a little kick from the enchilada sauce but nothing overpowering. It’s everything you love about a burrito without the tortilla. If you can’t find Trader Joe’s corn salsa, use a small can of corn and mix with your favorite salsa.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Over the last 50 years, the marriage rate in the U.S. has dropped by nearly 60%. What's happening: Taxes and some other legal structures still give an advantage to married couples, but the formal benefits of marriage are diminishing, said Andrew Cherlin, a sociologist at Johns Hopkins. And the societal pressure to marry has eroded dramatically.

*Roosters have natural… what? Hint: It has to do with how loud they crow. Find out in yesterday's trivia.

