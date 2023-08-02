Full-Time RVer Newsletter #61, August 2, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 61

Quote of the day

“Small deeds done are better than great deeds planned.” —Peter Marshall

Have washer and dryer in your RV? Here are a few tips to cut time and stop the stink

By Nanci Dixon

Are you lucky enough to have a washer and dryer on board your RV? I love ours, but it took some getting used to. Here are a few tips to cut down the wash/dry time and stop the stink!

One of the biggest complaints I hear about combo and stacking washers and dryers in RVs is the length of time it takes to wash and dry.

The next most common complaint is the smell. Washers, both top and front loading, can easily develop an odor, even more so in the confined space of an RV.

Continue reading

Full-timers, we need your help!

State rules for full-time RVers are changing. For example, some counties are now requiring mandatory Jury Duty even if traveling and thousands of miles from the state. (Nanci Dixon has a personal story about that coming up in Sunday’s newsletter.) Requirements for residency are also changing, at least for voting. Continue reading and please vote in Nanci’s poll to help her with an upcoming story.

How to deal with losing your wallet while on the road

By Cheri Sicard

Losing your wallet while on the road during an RV trip. It was not something I had thought much about. Until it happened! The day started normally enough. I was near the start of Week 2 in my Long, Long RV Trip. I stopped for gas, got back in the truck and motored away toward my next destination. I stopped for fuel again about 125 miles down the road. That’s when panic set in. Continue reading for very important tips.

Reserved but vacant campsites: The campground’s side of the story

By Nanci Dixon

There are two sides to every story, right? Well, that means there’s another side to why there are so many empty campsites. You’ll find the other side of that story behind the campground check-in desk. Continue reading.

Know Your RV: 7 tips for a happy RV toilet

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

For many new to the RV lifestyle, the RV toilet is a mysterious dweller in a tiny closet. But if you plan on spending any time with your RV, you’ll soon need to get intimately acquainted. Here are important tips to get along with what can be a good friend on the road. Get all the down and dirty details here.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Easier RV bed making – tile it!

Putting a fitted sheet on a mattress is made infinitely easier when you can slide the mattress out away from the wall. Unfortunately, many RV beds are on unfinished plywood platforms. These platforms snag the mattress if you attempt to slide it, making it difficult to move. By installing some peel and stick tiles on the platform, you can eliminate the snagging issue and make sliding your mattress a breeze. Don’t worry, though – the mattress does stay in place while you’re sleeping. From doityourselfrv.com

Don’t miss today’s brand-new RV Daily Tips Newsletter! As always, there’s tons of great information in it. Read it here.

The campground was crowded, noisy, smoky… and wonderful

By Nanci Dixon

The campground was crowded, noisy, filled with campfire smoke… and just plain wonderful! We joined the ranks of the weekend warriors, at least for this one weekend. We camped with close and extended family this past weekend at a Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wisconsin. Read Nanci’s heartfelt and philosophical account of this weekend spent with family, building more warm and wonderful memories with her family at this park like most of the past 29 years.

Our gas was stolen! Tips for protecting against fuel theft

By Gail Marsh

This was a first for us: The first time someone stole fuel from our truck. We’d taken our fifth wheel to an acreage in the country approximately three hours away from our stix-n-brix home. In exchange for full hookups and fresh country air, we were helping friends build their new house. The beautiful Ozark Mountains provided a wonderful backdrop to their home site and things were progressing at a steady pace on the build. The furthest thing from our minds in this peaceful setting was protecting ourselves against fuel theft. Continue reading about what happened and some excellent tips to prevent this from happening to you.

Featured recipe

Rainbow Grilled Vegetable Medley Pilaf

by Crystal Schlueter from Babbitt, MN

This is a vegetable-packed summer recipe. It’s filled with fresh corn, summer squash, zucchini, bell pepper, tomatoes, bell peppers, and more. The rainbow of veggies are roasted on the grill and then lightly tossed with orzo pasta and wild rice. The bright grilled vegetable flavor shines bright and the dressing adds just the right zing. This pilaf is filling enough to be the main dish, but it could also be a side dish.

Click here for the recipe

