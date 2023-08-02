RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Issue 2178

Today’s thought

“Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts.” ―Charles Dickens

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1873 – The Clay Street Hill Railroad begins operating the first cable car in San Francisco’s famous cable car system.

Tip of the Day

RVers will benefit from these unusual uses for koozies around their RV

By Gail Marsh

You probably have at least one “stubby holder” in your RV, and perhaps a koozie or “coldy-holdy,” too. Today, we’ll mostly call them koozies. What are they? The neoprene or foam sleeves are designed to insulate a canned or bottled beverage. No matter what you call them, these handy insulators are quite useful when RVing—and not just for keeping your “cold ones” cold! Check out these unusual but helpful uses for koozies while RVing.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My generator only starts with RV engine running. What should I check?

Dear Dave,

Our Tiffin 32BA FRED carries an onboard diesel 6000w Onan generator in a compartment. It can activate with a switch on the generator itself but we’ve always used the remote switch on the dash. Last week, neither switch started the generator until I started the RV engine. There was just a clicking sound. Is/are there fuse(s) I need to check? Any other suggestions? —Tim, 2007 Tiffin Allegro Open Road front-engine diesel [FRED]

In the RV shop with Dustin

What you need to do to protect the exterior body of your RV

Maintaining the exterior body of your RV is essential to keeping it looking good and protecting it from the elements. Here are some tips for RV exterior body maintenance…

Video of the day

Shower anywhere! How to make a portable shower

By Cheri Sicard

Jeff Wagg from Built to GO!, a van life YouTube channel, produced the video below to show different methods on how to make a portable shower so that you can shower almost anywhere, any time!

Method one is if you have plumbing in your van or RV; method two is for if you don’t. That’s right, shower in your van/truck/trailer, etc., even if you don’t have plumbing!

Around the Campfire: “Help! Our new RV has problems!”

With Gail Marsh

What can you do if you’re not happy with your newly purchased RV? What can you do if you have serious problems with your new RV? If you voice your concerns to your RV dealer and he refuses to (or claims he can’t) help—what then? Is there any recourse for buyers? This was the latest topic around the campfire. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you most often buy your RV fuel based on brand or price?

Quick Tip

Important stoplight safety tips

(1) When you’re stopped at a stoplight and the light turns green, by the time you get your foot from the brake pedal to the gas/fuel feed you have plenty of time to look left and right TWICE before accelerating. This also applies to when you’re at a stop sign – look TWICE in each direction before proceeding.

(2) In addition, when you’re approaching a traffic light you should know how much space/time you need to stop when the light turns yellow. So, approaching a green light, say you’re 200 feet back from the intersection, you can then determine if the light turns yellow whether you can safely stop. If you’re 100 feet back, you might be able to stop. The big thing here is that you make the decision to stop or go before the light turns yellow depending how far you are from the traffic light. Of course, the speed zone you’re in will be the determining factor of how far back from the intersection you need to decide where the “go/no” spot is. At 60 miles per hour, you travel 88 feet per second and at 30 mph you travel 44 feet per second. After some two million plus miles, these two practices have served me well. Thanks for the safety tips, George!

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The 39 Best Road Trips Snacks You Can Pack

Forget buying road trip snacks (even though we know that’s part of the fun!)—make your own! These 39 recipes show you how to do just that. Yummy.

Recipe of the Day

Chicken Rama in Thai Peanut Sauce

by Vickie Parks from Renton, WA

We see why Vicki is proud of this recipe. This Chicken Rama tastes very authentic. The creamy peanut butter sauce is so easy to prepare. With a very mild spice, its nutty flavor pairs well with the coconut milk. If you like spicier food, add some red pepper flakes. Serving this over spinach adds a nice fresh taste to the dish. It would also be delicious over white rice or Thai noodles.

Trivia

Northern California’s Redwood National Park’s proximity to the Pacific Ocean keeps its weather temperate and consistent. As warm air meets the ocean, fog forms and rises, eventually settling around the ancient giants. Redwoods get 40% of their needed water from the fog that blankets them.

*If you were to run around the world, how long would it take you? Take a wild guess and see how close (or far off) you are by checking the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Bella is a good girl. She’s 14 years old and loves the beach. She goes with us on all camping trips. She stays at the campsite with little supervision. Bella is one of the smartest dogs that I’ve had.” —Scott Pruett

Leave here with a laugh

