Full-Time RVer Newsletter #63, August 30, 2023

Living in an RV to save money: Full-time RV budget advice

By Cheri Sicard

If you are considering living in an RV to save money, you are definitely going to want to subscribe to Robin Barrett of Creativity RV’s new 10-video series on “How to be happy and save money by living in an RV.”

The video below is the first in that series. It delivers so much excellent information, I can’t wait for the others.

In this video, Robin gives full-time RV budget advice and talks about how she is living her best life for 70 percent less than what it used to cost her to stay in a bricks-and-sticks home.

Living that way also required Robin to stay stuck in a soul-stifling job and lifestyle that made her miserable.

This video and the others in the series are for you if…

You are struggling to make ends meet in today’s tough economy and are searching for a way forward.

You feel like life is slipping away while you remain stuck, hoping there will still be time to live a little once you reach retirement.

Robin breaks down the numbers of exactly what it takes for her to live on the road full-time.

Continue reading

That’s just not true! 13 common myths about RVing

By Gail Marsh

A myth is a common statement or belief, widely known and even accepted as truth, but based on false notions or supposed ideas that have not been proven to be factual. Now that’s a definition mouthful! But I think you’ll agree that the following statements are RV myths (or at least partial myths). This is very interesting.

These easy-care plants will help purify the air in your RV

By Dale Wade

Certain pollutants may be released inside your RV. If you have the room, you can minimize the presence of these with a good air purifier; but if you don’t have the room, there’s another pleasing method to help minimize toxic pollutants in your RV: indoor plants. You need several varieties for maximum impact, but a few can do good as well. Learn about some of them here.

Fridge fan tames wild GE 12-volt fridge

By Tony Barthel

“I’m finding more and more RVs with 12-volt refrigerators. These have a lot of promise, but do they deliver? The advantages of a 12-volt refrigerator include that they work like the one you likely have in your home.” Continue reading about the advantages and disadvantages of 12-volt refrigerators, and how a Beech Lane RV Fridge Fan is helping Tony with the problems he’s running into with his new fridge, here. (You can get down off your soapbox now, Tony.)

Reader poll

Quick tip

Full-timing insurance shopping? It pays to be frank

A full-timer will require personal liability similar to what you had in your sticks-and-bricks house. Someone can slip on your top step and sue you as a result. This alone could wipe you out without adequate liability protection. Because of the additional cost, you might not tell your RV insurance company that you are living full-time in your RV. Please do not do this. The liability issues alone could cause you to lose your rig and other assets. It’s just not a good idea to falsify an insurance document. Some full-timers rates are actually lower! — From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]”. Available on Amazon.

My most useful RV accessory in four decades of RVing

By Chuck Woodbury

I have owned one item that has been with me in every RV I have owned. You can buy an almost identical product today for less than $20. It requires no electricity. It’s so simple to operate that even a child can use it. What could it be? Find out here.

Neat DIY ambulance RV conversion makes great use of space

It’s no DIY emergency for these campers! Ryan Brodowicz and Brittany Williams converted an ambulance into a great RV. They graciously gave Nanci Dixon a tour and went through the details of this exceptional conversion. Check this out!

Around the Campfire: RVers discuss the best RV tires

Newbies asked for advice from folks around the campfire. “Our camper isn’t even a year old,” the Newbies moaned, “so why did we have blowouts?” On their very first trip, the Minnesota Newbies lost not one, but two of their travel trailer’s tires! They were fortunate to keep their rig on the road and, thankfully, damage to their RV was remarkably minimal. However, the experience really frightened them. There were many differing opinions about which RV tires are best, but on one point nearly everyone agreed: The tires that many RV manufacturers routinely put on their newly built RVs are “junk.” Continue reading.

