RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Issue 2198

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” ―Anne Frank

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Toasted Marshmallow Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – Ernest Shackleton completes the rescue of all of his men stranded on Elephant Island in Antarctica. (There’s a wonderful book about this incredible story.)

Tip of the Day

11 unexpected ways sandpaper comes in handy in the RV

By Gail Marsh

Space is so limited in our RV that I like to find common products that can be used in different ways. Let’s face it, sandpaper takes up very little room and can do a lot of things inside and out of the RV. (Note: Always start with the smallest grit of sandpaper and test a hidden spot before tackling more visible areas. And remember, sandpaper comes in many grits from around 24 grit [coarse] all the way up to 2000 grit [extra fine]. Be mindful of which grit you use for each project!)

It takes up such little space and can simplify your life! Here are several unexpected ways to use sandpaper in your RV.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s shower floor has cracks. Can I repair them?

Hi Dave,

As you can see in the photo I attached, there are two cracks in the shower floor! The first one was repaired with silicone but it didn’t last long. Then we got the other crack two months ago and I’m trying to fix it. My question is, do you recommend replacing the whole shower with a home style shower instead of plastic? And how would I go about that? Thank you. Any information is greatly appreciated! —Colton, 2020 Puma Palomino 31RlQS

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

The West makes it best—Keystone Bullet 211BHSWE (Western Edition)

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of the 2023 Keystone Bullet 211BHSWE travel trailer and, if I were still selling RVs, I could sell the heck out of this model. This is a smaller bunk model trailer with an outdoor kitchen and no slide room.

There are a lot of features packaged into this smaller space, including some surprising pluses you might not expect in a more affordable RV.

Click here to read

In the RV shop with Dustin

The roof and body tool in every RV tech’s toolbox

Today I’m showing you a tool in every RV technician’s toolbox—a plastic scraper!

It’s used for so many RV repairs including everything from decal removal, RV roof sealant removal, RV body silicone removal, to pop an RV molding, to install and remove RV insert moldings, and much more.

Click here

Video of the day

Don’t make these 9 cooler packing mistakes

By Cheri Sicard

Do you make these 9 cooler packing mistakes? Many of us do. But the team from Playing with Sticks [230K subscribers, 36M views] is here to help, with the video below.

These tips will work regardless if you are packing a high-end cooler, such as a Yeti, or your ordinary run-of-the-mill cooler. Using these tips and techniques can significantly extend the life of your ice. At least a day longer and probably longer than that. The video promises an end to ice runs, soggy foods, and unorganized coolers.

Click here to watch

Ghost Town Trails – Elkhorn, Montana: The cover photo of popular “Ghost Towns of the West” book

By Dave Helgeson

Elkhorn, Montana, is the featured ghosted place in this installment of Ghost Town Trails. I chose Elkhorn as it is easily explored during a summer RV trip. It also holds a special place in my becoming an enthusiast of forgotten and abandoned places. I suspect many of you reading this have seen a picture of Elkhorn without knowing its name. It was featured on the cover of the book “Ghost Towns of the West,” which was first published by Sunset Magazine in 1971. Continue reading how this book, received by Dave when he was 11, inspired him to visit ghost towns every chance he gets.

Reader poll

What type of alcoholic beverage do you most often favor over others?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Visiting Arizona? Here’s an RV do-it-yourselfer’s paradise

If you’re an RV “mod” sort of person, or are in need of repair parts, when in Arizona, here’s a “don’t miss” stop in Glendale (near Phoenix). RV Yard takes in dead, dying, smashed and crashed RVs and “parts them out.” From Airstream to Xantrex (OK, we couldn’t find a manufacturer of RVs or parts that starts with “Z”), you’ll find it for your rig. Need a slide-out motor? They’ve got ’em. Windows? Doors? Furniture? Front cap? End cap? If it goes between those latter two (or includes them), this salvage outfit likely has what you need. They also have an extensive website listing some available parts with prices.

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

First of all, the name for this is brilliant, and second of all, we know for a fact this works. Maybe someday we’ll tell you the story…

Website of the day

The 9 most overlooked road trips in the U.S.

This list is pretty fun, and we think you’ll find some inspiration for your next travels here. Hint: One of these road trips is BBQ-themed… ’nuff said.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Oven Omelet

by Gayle Kennedy from Portland, OR

Tasty and super easy, this baked omelet is quite good. Once baked, it’s thick, fluffy, and full of flavor. There’s plenty of bacon and gooey cheese to make this super satisfying. It’s rather large and would be great to whip up for a holiday breakfast or brunch. (You could also cut the recipe in half for a smaller portion.)

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage worldwide. In fact, after water and tea, beer is the most commonly consumed drink in the world. Beer is also most likely the oldest alcoholic drink in history.

*What makes Magic Erasers so magic? How do they work SO well? Yesterday’s trivia tells you their secret.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our dog and cat, Dr Who (Standard Poodle) and Mouser, go with us everywhere. Many of our trips are to dog shows and Mouser thinks he is a dog. Always on a leash, never running free. We put up X pens so they can sit outside or come inside. This picture was taken at the Brickyard Plantation in Americus, Georgia. They loved our kids.” —Linda Tilka

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

RV Maintenance Log Book keeps track of everything for you!

This RV maintenance logbook allows you to document and track all repairs and work done on your RV. If you bought your RV used, wouldn’t this have been nice to have with the sale?! Keep track of everything in your RV – all the work done on it (and where and when), specific part models, your favorite black tank cleaner, the lightbulb bases you use, paints and fabrics, and much more. This will be a lifesaver down the road. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

We need a 12-step group for compulsive talkers. They could call it On Anon Anon. —Paula Poundstone

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.