Everyone has a story. The NEW “Good News” from you, our readers

By Nanci Dixon

We started the “Good News” column to help bring a smile in a very dark time. COVID raged; unemployment surged; and uncertainty, anxiety and depression rose. Now, as things are rapidly improving, people are shedding their pajamas and emerging into the light again. So we want to hear your personal “Good News.”

When I write the doom and gloom of campground crowding each week, I am reminded that a year ago, it didn’t matter if the campgrounds were crowded or empty. We hunkered down in one spot and isolated as much as possible. And as dire as it seemed at the time, we survived. This year we are traveling and camping again. What good news! Three National Monuments and three National Parks checked off already!

I saw my sons for the first time in seven months last week. Not only did I see them, but I also hugged them! This won’t make the national news. But it is my news – my good news.

We are going to shelve the Good News column for now. It has served its time well. We are replacing it with your good news and perhaps still including a few too-cute-to-resist animal videos.

We know everyone has a story and we would like to hear yours.

Please fill out the form below and send us your “Good News.” Tell us a story that made you smile, or a happy moment witnessed between friends or strangers. You can upload a photo too.

Depending on interest and the number of submissions, we will continue to publish in Sunday’s Newsletter, weekly or monthly. We look forward to hearing your stories!

