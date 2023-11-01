Ground broken on 750-site RV park northeast of Tulsa

It’s the first step toward a $2 billion theme park. Last week saw crews gathered and ground broken on a 750-site RV park at Vinita, Oklahoma, just northeast of Tulsa.

RV park part of 1,000-acre project

The project, Three Ponies RV Park & Campground, is the starting anchor for a huge theme park, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort. Between the RV park and the theme park, close to 1,000 acres of land is being developed for the project. Officials were quick to point out the area is comparable to the size of Disneyland.

What will be available to patrons of the 750-site RV park? Occupying 320 acres, Three Ponies will sport a clubhouse, swimming pools, trails, and a dog park. If RVing isn’t part of a guest’s plan, they can choose from some 300 on-site cabins during their visit. No word on whether there’ll be three ponies, or any, for that matter.

Got an appetite? Don’t miss the Frontier Hall Dinner Show, with all you can eat food served family style. Beer/wine and soft drinks will be available in the preshow area for purchase. Once the dinner bell is rung, guests will be escorted to their tables and the service and show begins.

The 750-site RV park is slated to open in spring 2025. The theme park and an associated resort are scheduled to open in 2026.

##RVT1129b