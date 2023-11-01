Wednesday, November 1, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Ground broken on 750-site RV park northeast of Tulsa

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
750-site RV park

It’s the first step toward a $2 billion theme park. Last week saw crews gathered and ground broken on a 750-site RV park at Vinita, Oklahoma, just northeast of Tulsa.

RV park part of 1,000-acre project

The project, Three Ponies RV Park & Campground, is the starting anchor for a huge theme park, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort. Between the RV park and the theme park, close to 1,000 acres of land is being developed for the project. Officials were quick to point out the area is comparable to the size of Disneyland.

What will be available to patrons of the 750-site RV park? Occupying 320 acres, Three Ponies will sport a clubhouse, swimming pools, trails, and a dog park. If RVing isn’t part of a guest’s plan, they can choose from some 300 on-site cabins during their visit. No word on whether there’ll be three ponies, or any, for that matter.

Got an appetite? Don’t miss the Frontier Hall Dinner Show, with all you can eat food served family style. Beer/wine and soft drinks will be available in the preshow area for purchase. Once the dinner bell is rung, guests will be escorted to their tables and the service and show begins.

The 750-site RV park is slated to open in spring 2025. The theme park and an associated resort are scheduled to open in 2026.

##RVT1129b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Previous article
Winnebago recalls Era, View, and Navion for retractable awning issues

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE