Winnebago recalls Era, View, and Navion for retractable awning issues

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020-2024 Era, View and Navion recreational vehicles for retractable awning issues. The retractable awning may extend unintentionally during transit. An awning extending unintentionally during transit may become a distraction or road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Potentially, 6,237 rigs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

The remedy for these retractable awning issues is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 15, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6936 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 179. This recall (23V-694) supersedes and expands NHTSA recall 22V-695.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

