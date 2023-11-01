Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Winnebago recalls Era, View, and Navion for retractable awning issues

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Coachmen Concord recall

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2020-2024 Era, View and Navion recreational vehicles for retractable awning issues. The retractable awning may extend unintentionally during transit. An awning extending unintentionally during transit may become a distraction or road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Potentially, 6,237 rigs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

The remedy for these retractable awning issues is currently under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 15, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6936 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 179. This recall (23V-694) supersedes and expands NHTSA recall 22V-695.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
