RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 28, 2023

Issue 2219

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.” ―Marcel Proust

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Drink Beer Day! It’s also National Good Neighbor Day, so perhaps bring your neighbor some beer?

On this day in history: 1928 – Alexander Fleming notices a bacteria-killing mold growing in his laboratory, discovering what later became known as penicillin.

Tip of the Day

Have a paint nick or chip on your RV? Here’s an easy trick

By Nanci Dixon

After many miles and a few gravel roads, our motorhome had a number of paint chips and nicks. I blame it on the road and not on the fact that more than a few times I have opened our bay storage doors too close to a chair or table and WOMP! Oops…

The last time we were at the manufacturer’s to have a few warranty items taken care of, I had the paint chips fixed too. They showed me an easy fix—use mini automotive repair paint sticks or brushes. Works like a charm.

Continue reading and see how it works

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s awning has a few small holes. Can I use Flex Seal tape to patch it?

Dear Dave,

My RV awning on the top edge where it attaches to the gutter is starting to get small holes and cracks from sun deterioration. I’m wondering if I could use seam tape or Flex Seal tape or something else to repair it to make it last longer? It is only the first 2-3 inches that is exposed to the sun when retracted. —Michael, 2018 Winnebago FE32

Read Dave’s answer

RV Tours

Tour artist’s colorful restored 1970 Roadrunner travel trailer

In the short video below the team from Adventure Sports Network join jewelry artist Eileen Ricigliano for a tour of her amazing restored 970 Roadrunner travel trailer.

Eileen says she never planned to restore a vintage trailer, let alone live in it full-time. It just kind of happened and fell into place, and once she saw the 1970 Roadrunner travel trailer, she instantly knew that this was for her.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

Visiting the world’s largest gas station: Buc-ee’s Sevierville, TN

Buc-ee’s travel stops have always been popular among RVers for their wide variety of goods and reasonable fuel prices, but the company recently outdid even itself when they opened the world’s largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.

When the 74,000-square-foot facility recently opened, the “Today” show was there to document the occasion. The video below gives a quick tour of the most massive Buc-ees of all.

Click here to watch

Ghost Town Trails – Coolidge, “Montana’s Mystery Camp”

By Dave Helgeson

Coolidge, Montana, is the featured ghost town in this month’s installment of Ghost Town Trails. Last month we visited Elkhorn, Montana, and the two buildings that graced the cover of a very popular 1970’s coffee table book. That book, “Ghost Towns of the West,” was the start of many ghost town adventures for me and my family. While Elkhorn was well publicized, the ghost town named Coolidge was not. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you have dreams about falling?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Microwave security is “totally tubular”

Here’s yet another take on holding that precious turntable in place while bouncing down the road. Here’s Glen S.’s take: “Whenever we travel in our RV, I secure the turntable in the microwave with a cardboard tube from a roll of paper towels. Cut to just a little more than the length from the dish to the ceiling of the appliance, and wedged in, the cardboard tube has worked for us for several years. After a while, of course, the tube needs replacing. Lately, I’ve found a much more substantial cardboard tube from something else (I don’t remember what). Cut to the desired length, it has sufficed for the last couple of years and several road trips without damage to the turntable.” Thanks, Glen!

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you use your computer on your lap, read your Kindle on the couch, or have a hard time holding that heavy hardcover book, you need this lap desk! Staff member Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. It has 8 adjustable levels and a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those with lower back pain or bad posture. Learn more or order.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Best U.S. Factory Tours and Museums

We guarantee you’re going to say “I want to go!” when scrolling through this list of the best factory tours and museums across the U.S.

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

How do people think of these things? We guarantee, and we mean guarantee, that if you give this to someone who loves tools, whether they’re a mechanic or a handyman, they will jump with joy! This makes for a great gift — so unique, funny, too. Who came up with this idea? Brilliant! See for yourself.

DID YOU MISS yesterday’s Full-Time RVer newsletter? If so, make sure you read it here. There’s a quick tip about improving your RV’s interior for cheap that you may want to see…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 47 percent bathe every day. Yes, that means 53 percent do not bathe every day.

• Only 9 percent say their RV has a built-in outdoor kitchen.

• 46 percent say they would probably or definitely eat roadkill if it were put in front of them (cooked, we hope!).

Recipe of the Day

“Okie Dokie Smoky”

by P B from Fresno, CA

There’s nothing better than a one-dish breakfast meal that feeds the whole family. This scramble is quick and easy. It really fills you up. We loved the smokiness from the sausage and bacon and pop of color from the green pepper and onions. Kicking up the spice with a little bit of salsa was pretty tasty. Great for a weekend breakfast or brunch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Did you know there are sturgeon fish bladders in your wine? Yup. There’s also human hair in your Hot Pockets, and sheep wool grease in your cereal. Grossed out yet? Check out this list from Cheapism of secret (weird) ingredients hiding in your everyday foods. (Erm, maybe take this information with a grain of salt… Hey, is there salt in that?!)

*How did the word “sheriff” come about? It’s a fascinating story. Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Frank, our Snowshoe Siamese, has been RVing with us full-time since 2018. He’s adapted well, only a few escapades, but is always nearby when we discover he has slipped out. He lives with us and his two sisters, Minnie and Pearl. Here he is showing off his fall nail caps colors.” —Patti Hooper

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Many years ago a man who spent his whole life alone went on a trip to visit a long-lost friend. He had never seen train tracks before, so when he discovered some he followed them. Sure enough, a train came. The engineer blew and blew the train’s whistle but the man didn’t move. The train struck him, sending him to the hospital. After he recovered, he finally made it to his friend’s house. While in the kitchen, he suddenly heard the tea kettle whistling. He grabbed a baseball bat from the closet and proceeded to bash the kettle into an unrecognizable lump of metal. His friend rushed into the kitchen and saw what happened. “Why did you ruin my tea kettle?” he asked. The man replied, “Man, you gotta kill these things when they’re small.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.