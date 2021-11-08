14 little-known (but helpful) uses for aluminum foil

We saved it, cleaned it, and reused it. That’s right, aluminum foil was that precious when was a child. We rarely called it by its full name, mostly because as a kid I had real trouble saying “aluminum.” Instead, we simply called it “foil.” Aluminum foil can be used in so many different ways. Its versatility makes it still “precious” today.

Here are some little-known uses for it you may not have thought of:

Use it to sharpen

Fold several pieces of foil to the length of your scissors’ blades. Use your scissors to cut several strips of foil and your blades will be sharpened!

Clean that grill

Place sheets of aluminum foil over the dirty grates inside your grill. Then close the grill cover and turn it on. Let the grill heat for 15 minutes. Then turn off the grill. Use tongs or heat-proof gloves to crumple the foil. Use the crumpled foil to scrub the grill grates clean!

Eat and toss

Use aluminum foil to cook food in the campfire. Place individual servings into foil “packets.” Heat in the fire until done. Then eat right from the pouch! No pans or dishes to clean up.

Check out these yummy make-ahead foil packet meals.

Scrub cast iron clean

Crumple foil into a loose ball. Use it to scrub gunk off your cast iron pans. (Works like magic on stuck-on breakfast mess!)

Veggie saver

Your bananas will last longer if you cover the stem portion with some foil. The same goes for celery and other “stemmed” vegetables.

Remove rust

Crumple aluminum foil and dip it in distilled vinegar. Use it to rub away rust.

Warm-up

Use foil to wrap medium-sized rocks that have been warmed in the campfire. The foil will help the rocks maintain their heat. Place them in the bottom of your sleeping bag for toasty toes as you sleep.

Protect the pie!

If your pie crust is browning too fast in the oven, use foil to protect it. Cut strips a little wider than the pie crust. Use oven gloves to position the foil over the crust and gently press to hold the foil in place.

Line those cabinets

Heavy-duty aluminum foil works as a great liner in cabinets and drawers. Use foil pieces that are a bit larger than the surface to be covered. That way, you can press the sides of the foil into the corners to better keep the “liner” in place.

Protect the fire

Heavy-duty foil can protect your campfire from wind. Make a “wall” of branches near the fire. Line the “wall” with foil and it will protect the flames.

Foil funnel

Yep! In a pinch, you can use some pieces of foil for an emergency funnel. Use your hands to fashion sheets of foil into a funnel. Afterwards, you can simply throw it away. The same goes for plates and even cups. Aluminum foil is easily molded into the shape you need.

Find the way

If you’re hiking in the wilderness, you can use foil to help find your way back. Twist strips of foil into strings. Wrap these foil strings around branches along your way. Bonus! The foil is reflective and can be spotted with a flashlight if daylight fades. Just remember to clean up the pieces of foil as you go back.

Keep moisture away

Place foil underneath your sleeping bag. It will serve as a barrier to moisture, and make your nights much more comfortable.

Reflect heat

Line your RV’s skylights and windows with aluminum foil. The foil will reflect the heat, keeping your rig much cooler. (Your air conditioner will thank you!)

How do you use aluminum foil as you travel? Help add to the list in the comments below!

##RVDT1726