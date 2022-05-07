Friday, May 6, 2022

Watch the tugboats float by at this hidden gem campground

By Nanci Dixon
0
Downtown Riverside RV Park Hidden Campground gem
Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Downtown Riverside RV Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas, is a hidden gem campground on the Arkansas River. The park is right on the bank and with our pull-in site, we are able to watch the river flowing by out our windshield! We are just waiting for more barges and the tugboats to float by.

Hidden Campground gem
Downtown Riverside RV Park. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

The park is next to the Clinton Presidential Pedestrian Bridge and has access at the back of the park. The bridge spans the Arkansas River, and goes directly to downtown Little Rock and to the Clinton Presidential Library and grounds. There are a number of interesting museums in the downtown area, a scenic trolley stop and numerous catfish and rib joints.

Hidden Campground Gem
Clinton Presidential Pedestrian Bridge. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

The Arkansas River trail is considered an outstanding hiking and biking path. It borders the park so you don’t have to walk far to get started.

A hidden gem campground

This hidden gem campground has 61 sites with 50-amp electric service, water and sewer. They, thankfully, are not price-gouging RVers and have remained at $33 for a river site and $30 for the others. It has great WiFi, a clubhouse, laundry facilities and a guest pavilion. The entrance and gated walkway are closed at night. The sites that face the river are pretty tight (think RV parking lot), but the amazing view more than makes up for it.

Downtown Riverside RV Park
Arkansas River. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon
Downtown RV Park Little Rock Arkansas
Arkansas River North. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

You can visit the park’s website here to reserve your spot.

