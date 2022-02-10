Thursday, February 10, 2022

Highland Ridge recalls some RVs for ungrounded electrical box

By RV Travel
Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2022 Avalon, Olympia, and Olympia Sport recreational vehicles. The metallic electrical box may not be grounded. An ungrounded metallic electrical box can cause electric shock, increasing the risk of injury. As many as 853 RVs may be involved in the recall.

Remedy
Dealers will add a bare copper grounding conductor to the metallic electrical box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 4, 2022. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904574.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

