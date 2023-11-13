RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 13, 2023

Issue 2251

Keeping your home safe while you are away

By Dave Helgeson

We all take steps to keep ourselves and our RV safe while on the road. But how many take extra steps to deter burglars from our homes while on the road?

Pages have been written here and elsewhere about staying safe from crime while RVing. However, little has been written about how to deter burglars from burglarizing your home in your absence while RVing. Full-timers no longer have to worry about a sticks-and-bricks house, but what about the rest of us? Personally, my home has been burglarized twice over the past 40 years while my wife and I have been traveling. After the last burglary, I studied up and doubled down on the steps I take to deter burglars from my home. So far, so good.

Here is what I learned and the steps I take to deter burglars:

Can you clear up the confusion regarding Class B, B+ and C vans?

Dear Dave,

Can you help clear up the confusion of what exactly is a Class C, Class B+ and Class B van? —From: Just about everybody

Quick RV Tech Tip: Reader’s critique of the VIAIR air compressor

By Dave Solberg

Most of the time I get technical questions. However, this time I received a critique of the VIAIR® compact air compressor from a reader and thought it would be good to see if any others have had the same issue or have any recommendations for what air compressor is better. Continue reading.

RV’s leather furniture cracking, peeling or looking dull? Here’s a fix

Dustin Simpson writes, “Everything from the oil in your skin, the products we wear, sun exposure, moisture in the RV, and storage temperatures can cause the materials on your RV furniture to break down. Do regular cleaning: wiping off furniture with 303 Leather 3-In-1 Complete Care to regularly remove sand, dirt, and other grime. The best way to maximize the longevity of your furniture is to keep it clean because when oils, dirt, and other residues have time to soak into your furniture, the quicker those materials break down.”

Keystone Alpine 390DS—Camp with your friends

By Tony Barthel

What we have here is an enormous fifth wheel that can serve a few types of camping styles. According to the specifications, this can sleep seven people. That might actually be okay depending on a variety of circumstances. … Probably the highlight of this camper is not just that it has two absolute and distinct separate bedrooms, but also two separate and distinct bathrooms as well.

Unethical RV salesmen and inspectors teaming up

By Cheri Sicard

Pierre and Laurel, the certified RV inspectors from the Blue Ox on the Run YouTube channel, present some shocking truths in the video below about unethical RV salesmen teaming up with equally unethical RV inspectors. If an RV dealer ever offers to bring in his own inspector that he recommends, beware, and watch the video below.

Know Your RV: Everything about winterizing for newbies (or anyone)

Got a new-to-you RV? Live where the outside temperatures drop below freezing? Then you need to winterize your RV. Like you learned in science class, when water freezes it expands. If it expands inside your RV’s plumbing, you could be in for some serious damage. It doesn’t take long to winterize your RV, and it’s a whole lot cheaper than fixing broken pipes. Learn about winterizing your RV here.

Hide-a-bed? Hide-a-pain

Many people find hide-a-beds stashed away in the dinette or couch to be pretty uncomfortable. Here are two suggestions from RVers on making them a bit more bearable: First, unfold a sleeping bag onto the bed and cover with a sheet. The sheet holds the bag in place, making the bed a bit softer. Or, another RVer puts down a piece of 4″ memory foam over the folded-out bed. When the foam isn’t in use, he stores it under, or on, the master bed.

Low-Carb Loaded Baked Cauliflower

by Rhonda White from Port Orange, FL

Need a low-carb side dish? Well, this is a fantastic cauliflower one. It’s super hearty and creamy. The cheese sauce and bacon bits really do make this taste like a baked potato casserole. Crushed pork rinds on top cook until golden and add nice texture. When hot out of the oven the cheese sauce is a little thin but thickens as it cools. This is a great low-carb side dish for any occasion.

