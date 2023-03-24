How can I keep my truck and trailer from bouncing down the road?

Dear Dave,

I’m using a 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Custom to tow. My problem is after going over any type of dip in the road the truck bounces. Do I need new shocks? Heavier-duty ones? I’m at a loss. —Dan, 2019 Cougar 5th wheel 1/2 towable

Dear Dan,

Before you start swapping out suspension parts you need to find out what weights you have. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) is the maximum weight your 5th wheel can weigh with all cargo, water, and LP. The Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) is the maximum weight that can be on each axle of your tow vehicle. Since your 5th wheel has dual axles directly in line they don’t necessarily factor in GAWR, but rather GVWR. Both weights are important; however, it is typical to find the GAWR of the rear axle of the tow vehicle to be overloaded.

Typically there is a very large, heavy bedroom filled with clothes and blankets and there’s a huge compartment underneath that we think can be filled to the brim. Then, the portable generator, grill, and other items get put in the back of the truck.

Get the unit weighed

Take your unit to a CAT Scale at a Flying J or Pilot Truck Stop and place the front wheels of the truck on the first pad, the back wheels on the second pad, and the trailer wheels on the third. This will give you the exact weights of the trailer and what is on the rear axle of the truck.

Having worked with the Recreation Vehicle Safety & Education Foundation for several years, it has been recommended that you do not run down the road at maximum weights, but rather take off 10%. You should be able to find the weight ratings for your truck on the data sticker inside the driver’s door.

If your rig is over the GAWR for the rear, or at maximum weight, you will need to remove or shift some of the weight to stay under recommendations.

Next, inspect the springs

If you are within the weight rating recommendations, I would then inspect the springs, shocks, and suspension to make sure they are in good condition and nothing is loose. Most Chevy 2500s that I have driven have soft rear springs to provide a better drive rather than load hauling. We have installed air bags to not only reduce some of the spring, but also lift the back end, as it was not level after hooking up the rig. Keep in mind these do not increase any weight carrying capacity or GAWR—they are just driving enhancements.

There are several other enhancement products on the market like Sumo Springs, Stabilizer Plus Spring Enhancement and, yes, even changing out the factory shocks with a beefier Bilstein or other would be beneficial. I would recommend getting the unit weighed first and then contacting a local towing specialty dealer, as they would have some real-world applications and probably a wider range of product.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

Can I tow a fifth wheel with a 1/2-ton pickup?

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are looking into a fifth wheel purchase. I was wondering if we have to get a 3/4-ton pickup or higher? Or can I tow a fifth wheel with a 1/2-ton pickup? Thanks for any consideration! —Steve, 2021 Forest River Salem FSX

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2085