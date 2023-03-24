RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 24, 2023

Issue 2085

Tip of the Day

Tips to avoid ticks and other creepy crawlers

By Gail Marsh

Winter is melting into the warm days of spring. I love the emergence of wildflowers and the fresh, cool air that the season brings. The warmer temperatures awake more than daffodils, however. Ticks, spiders, chiggers, and other creepy crawlies are also ready to spring forth. Everyone who spends time outdoors may want to review these tips and gadgets to help avoid bites from ticks and other creepy crawlies.

Continue reading

Click here to see if your RV made it into today's issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I keep my truck and trailer from bouncing down the road?

Dear Dave,

I’m using a 2020 Chevy Silverado 2500HD Custom to tow. My problem is after going over any type of dip in the road the truck bounces. Do I need new shocks? Heavier-duty ones? I’m at a loss. —Dan, 2019 Cougar 5th wheel 1/2 towable

Read Dave's answer

Video of the day

Have you found bent trees in the forest? Here’s what they mean!

According to the producers at Watch Jojo, if you stumble across a bent tree in the forest, you might have also stumbled upon an ancient secret.

The video features Dennis Downes, a man who grew up exploring the forests of Michigan near the Wisconsin and Illinois borders.

Legend has it that Native Americans had created the strange trees in order to help navigate their way through the woods. But in his early 20s, Downes started to look for actual evidence that would back up the legend.

This is incredibly fascinating!

WHAT DO YOU THINK? We asked RVtravel.com readers if anything had ever been stolen from their campsite. More than 3,200 readers voted. What percent do you think had something stolen? 11 percent, 23 percent or 39 percent? Find out here.

Wacky RVs: These space junkies are ready for blast-off!

By Sandi Sturm

Our previous (and our first) travel trailer was 20 years old when we sold it and traded up. RV parks were starting to refuse us because of its age, while others allowed us to send images to prove it didn’t look like, you know, a 20-year-old trailer. That brings a big question to mind: How do you answer when they ask how long your unit is and how old it is when they look like these? Check out these far-out RVs here.

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Handy picture hangers

Can’t figure out how to hang pictures in your RV? Check out “Command Strips” from 3M. These adhesive-back strips are strong, and allow you to change out the pictures when you want.

Website of the day

Top 10 Gay Campgrounds in America

For our LGBTQ+ readers out there, check out some of these fun campgrounds and resorts. (By the way, we hope you all know this already, but ALL are welcome here on RVtravel.com. If you leave a negative comment suggesting otherwise, it will be deleted. Thank you.)

Recipe of the Day

Spinach Pie (Spanakopita Casserole)

by Jolyn Barrow from Johns Creek, GA

Popeye was on to something… Spinach can pack a pretty tasty punch! This spinach pie recipe may look fancy once it hits the table, but it’s relatively easy to prepare. Full of flavor and with flaky layers, it’s well worth the effort.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

If you’re experiencing somnambulism, what are you experiencing? Sleepwalking! Yup, that’s the medical term for it. Did you know that sleepwalking is thought to be genetic? If both parents are sleepwalkers, there’s about a 60 percent chance their children will experience it too.

*What do you call kernels of popcorn that have been popped? Hint: It’s not “popcorn”! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Sadie the SaintBernaDoodle. Her dad is a pure black Standard Poodle, mom is half Saint Bernard and half Bernese Mountain Dog. At 86 pounds and 17 months old, she is absolutely one of the sweetest dogs we have had. She took over my recliner in our home and loves to travel in our MH. She lays between us once in a while and barks at trucks. She absolutely loves the snow and cold weather. She would play in the snow until she is too tired to move.” —Gary Gueck

Leave here with a laugh

