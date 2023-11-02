How do you determine proper truck towing capacity, Part 2: Just the facts, Ma’am

GCWR, payload, GAWR—so many terms and so much confusion. There has been an enormous amount of discussion and debate on what a truck can actually tow. In Part 1, I discussed the frustration from misinformation on towing capacity and axle ratio, and the journey in finding the facts. Here is what I found and what you need to know regarding proper towing limits.

Payload and GAWR

According to my owner’s manual, my trailer with the 3.42 axle ratio and 5.3L engine had a maximum towing capacity of 9,200 lbs.

However, you cannot calculate towing capacity without factoring in Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR), payload capacity, and Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR). I took the truck and trailer to the local CAT Scale. I weighed the truck connected to the trailer first, then pulled off and unhooked to weigh just the truck. Then I placed the front wheels of the truck on the first scale, the drive or back wheels on the second pad, and the trailer on the third.

The weight sticker on the door jamb shows the following weights, and the measurements at the CAT Scale are shown as well.

Hitched to trailer

Axle GAWR Actual AWR Front 5,000 lbs. 3,300 lbs. Rear 7,050 lbs. 3,240 lbs.

Trailer weight – 4,340 lbs.

Combined weight, truck and trailer – 10,880 lbs.

Unhitched truck

Front – 3,400 lbs.

Rear – 2,580 lbs.

Hitch weight or payload from trailer – 660 lbs.

According to these numbers, my GCWR is 15,000 lbs. and I am only at 10,880. My rear GAWR is 7,050 lbs. and I am at 2,580 lbs. My front GAWR is 5,000 lbs., and I am at 3,300 lbs. So I can safely tow this vehicle and much more.

Some additional precautions

My truck did not come with the optional trailer towing package, even though it has a trailer towing button on the end of the shift lever.

This just changes the rpm shift points of the transmission. It is confusing to owners as the truck does not have an auxiliary brake controller, wider mirrors, larger brakes, or additional transmission cooling like a true towing package would. You will definitely need to add an aftermarket brake controller. Just because the little trailer illustration lights up on the dash doesn’t mean you can tow anything.

Another issue I found was the rear suspension was not designed for towing even a smaller trailer like this. I initially brought the unit down from Minnesota with a traditional hitch. It bounced all the way through the 200-mile trip and had horrible sway. We installed a Blue Ox “Sway Pro”, which is a weight distribution and sway control hitch, and it made a world of difference.

Further education, certification, and a discount!

As originally stated by the founder of RVSEF, John Anderson, there is a difference between towing legally and towing safely. And you can find a ton (that would be 2,000 lbs. for the younger readers) of posts stating that you can the tow weight listed in tow guides regardless of the other weight classifications. You will find posts of people that tow way over the limits as they think the recommendations are overly cautious. An example is the owner I had in a recent seminar that tows his 10,000-lb. boat from Maine to Florida every year with only a 5,000-lb. hitch!

I think we have all stretched the limits of several things in our lives believing it won’t happen to us—I am guilty of that, as well. The purpose of this newsletter and my articles is to help provide information on safe practices that will make your RV experience more enjoyable. We rely on the certification from national codes such as the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the Tire and Rim Association, and others.

The RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF) has developed a comprehensive Truck and Trailer Matching Course that helps clear up the confusion of the weight ratings and proper towing capacities. The course is available on their website here.

They are offering all RVtravel.com readers a 50% discount on this accredited course by entering this promo code: RVTTOW24 at the above website.

