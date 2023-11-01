How do you determine proper truck towing capacity? Part 1

GCWR, payload, GAWR—so many terms and so much confusion. There has been an enormous amount of discussion and debate on what a truck can actually tow. For years there were publications such as the Trailer Life Guide to Towing and Ford’s and Chevrolet’s own towing guides published every year regarding truck towing capacity.

It seemed pretty easy: Just find the make, model, cab configuration, and rear end ratio and the towing capacity was right there.

The math has changed!

Back in 2002, I bought a new Chevy Silverado 1500, and the towing capacity was only 5,000 lbs. Back then, there were only a handful of lightweight trailers that fell into my towing category. Then Toyota came out with the first half-ton truck that had a towing capacity of 10,000 lbs. Everyone scrambled to figure out how they could make that claim. After all, the horsepower and torque were not significantly more, or the GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating).

What Toyota did, and subsequently others, was change the description of the ratings or change the math. With my 2002 model, it weighed approximately 4,200 lbs. while the GVWR was 7,000 lbs. That meant I could load 2,800 lbs. of cargo into it and tow 5,000 lbs.

Today, the towing capacity is designed for a standard truck with no options or fuel and with a 150 lb. driver only, and no other cargo. So that 2,800 lbs. is now shifted to the towing capacity. I have not weighed 150 lbs. for many, many years. So, I decided to find real world numbers and what my newer 2016 1500 can really tow.

Originally, I was told my truck with a 5.3L engine and double cab/standard bed could tow 11,000 lbs. However, I later found that was actually 10,800 lbs. with a rear end ratio of 3.42, and with the maximum towing package—which mine did not have. According to the Trailer Life Towing Guide, my 2016 should have a towing capacity of 9,200 lbs. (g) with the 3.43, which the (g) is a note for.

What is true?

It seems you can ask 10 different people and get 12 different answers. In an earlier post I was asked if a reader’s truck was capable of towing a certain trailer, and we got a lot of good comments. A few stated that if we don’t factor in payload, stop the conversation— to which I agree. Unfortunately, I did not go far enough into these important factors, but rather just glossed over it as checking Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) instead. That is what prompted this research and article.

Where to find weight information

Everyone I talked to said you need to find the Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) of your vehicle, the axle ratio, and payload. These should all be on the data plate either on the inside driver door frame or in the owner’s manual. My data label was on the bottom of the door jamb and did not give axle ratio or GCWR.

So, I searched for the axle ratio and found a Chevrolet website that said the eighth character of the VIN indicates the axle ratio. According to their chart, it was 3.08 and my owner’s manual showed my towing capacity was only 6,200 lbs., with 12,000 lbs. GCWR.

Always ask an expert

So, I contacted Trey Selman, the Executive Director of the RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF). The RVSEF has been working with truck manufacturers, the Tire and Rim Association, and weight coaches for three decades. Trey stated the VIN number is not the best method to obtain information on specifications as they change over the years. He added that it is best to contact your dealer for verification as the eighth digit is most often an engine code. I contacted my selling dealer and the young kid in the parts department told me the axle ratio was 3.42 according to the VIN.

Trey told me that each vehicle has a Regular Production Options (RPO) label with codes, and that was either on the passenger side door jamb or in the glove box. Opening the glove box produced my “go-to reaction” (GTR)—“Huh!” When I was in high school, I worked at a gas station. Whenever I used my GTR, the owner would say, “Kick a hog in the butt and it says ‘Huh.’ I want you to give me an answer!” My point is, I have never seen this label before, and it has so much information.

Free VIN lookup sites don’t have specific information

Trey was correct in his statement that most free generic VIN lookup sites do not have access to the database for each specific vehicle.

That is why it is important to consult the experts. Forums and influencers using A.I. may give small bits of useful tips. However, some of the information could be misleading and actually dangerous!

RVSEF has links to all the codes

According to my Service Parts Identification label, the code GU6 is the ratio. RVSEF has links to all the codes on their website to make sure you have the correct information. You can find them here.

According to the site, my truck has the 3.42 axle ratio. According to my owner’s manual, the 5.3L with 3.42 is listed with a maximum trailer weight of 9,200 lbs. and GCWR of 15,000 lbs. That actually makes sense, as my truck weighs 5,730 lbs. unloaded, so 15,000 – 5,730 = 9,270 lbs.

However, you cannot calculate towing capacity without knowing what your truck weighs with everything loaded for the trip and all people inside, what the combined weight is, the payload, and hitch weight. Check out Part 2 tomorrow and see what my actual weights were and how the math came out. I will also tell you about the RVSEF Truck and Trailer Matching class and have a discount code for those interested in the class.

