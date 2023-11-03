RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 3, 2023

Issue 2245

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“A winner is somebody who goes out there every day and exhausts himself trying to get something accomplished. Being able to get the most from their ability. That’s what characterizes a winner.” —Joe Torre, major league baseball player and manager

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

Tip of the Day

Give your RV’s medicine cabinet a makeover with these easy tips

By Gail Marsh

I never think to do it. I’m talking about organizing our RV medicine cabinet. In my defense, I’m usually tired when I open that cabinet door. It’s either very early in the morning and I’m still trying to shake off my sleep stupor, or it’s late at night and I don’t feel like tackling a medicine cabinet cleaning project when my bed is beckoning. Reasons, er, excuses aside, I finally decided to tackle the job.

I began by removing everything from the medicine cabinet. Then I inspected each box, bottle, and jar of medications, checking for expiration dates. I was surprised to find that many of our over-the-counter items had expired. (Even our sunscreen!) I got rid of the expired things by following the FDA’s recommendations.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

How do you determine proper towing capacity, Part 2: Just the facts, Ma’am

GCWR, payload, GAWR—so many terms and so much confusion. There has been an enormous amount of discussion and debate on what a truck can actually tow. In Part 1, I discussed the frustration from misinformation on towing capacity and axle ratio, and the journey in finding the facts. Here is what I found and what you need to know regarding proper towing limits.

Continue reading

Stay warm and cozy in RV slippers!

These adorable trailer-themed slippers are just what your favorite RVer needs to get them through the winter months. They’re ultra-soft, warm, and comfortable and have nonslip soles so you won’t slip and slide across your RV’s floors. They come in two sizes, S/M and L/XL, so every foot will be happy! Check ’em out here.

In the RV Shop with Dustin

One tiny RV sealant leak can cause thousands of dollars in damage

I wanted to share a couple of pictures of this 2019 Grand Design Imagine 3170BH. On this unit, the RV sealants leaked and caused water damage to the side wall. This can happen anywhere on your unit, too, that is not sealed properly.

Click here

Video of the day

How to fix drill batteries that won’t charge

By Cheri Sicard

The video below from Flannel Guy DIY has over 2.4 million views. Needing to know how to fix drill batteries that won’t charge must be a common problem, and since drills are such an essential RV tool this is also likely a common RV problem.

The tips in the video will work for 20v, 18v or almost any lithium battery for your tools. It works for DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Ryobi, Black & Decker, Rigid, and more.

Will it always work? No, but it merits trying before tossing or replacing a battery that still might work.

Click here to watch

Do campground owners think we LIKE to be squashed together?

By Nanci Dixon

Do campground owners think we like to be squashed together? For the second time in a row, we are piled in like sardines in an almost-empty campground. Lined up like soldiers, while across from us is an entirely empty row. Last night we were packed in one after another in the middle of the campground. Around us, wide and vacant were the rest of the sites. I had been delighted with our campsite until they started pulling in and I could easily reach across the aisle to meet my neighbor. Can you relate to Nanci’s experience?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you like to play Bingo?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Low clearance caution

If you’re relying on the “low clearance” signs on some overpasses, be careful, observes Nikki H. She adds, “A paving job may have been done and the sign not changed. That could subtract another two to four inches from the total height.” Highway head-bangers! Thanks, Nikki!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT US? Tell other RVers about us! If you love us and our newsletters, chances are other RVers will too! Spread the word—help us out! THANK YOU!

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

If you know someone who has a little bun in the oven or, shall we say, a fresh baked pastry, this is perfect… perfectly adorable!

Website of the day

How the Bigfoot Legend Began

We all know and love Mr. Squatch, but do you know the history behind his famous story? The History Channel tells you everything you need to know (and you don’t have to search for it!).

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• RV LIFE Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Chinese Braised Pork (Crock Pot)

by Lauren Conforti from Harriman, TN

Wow, this braised pork is a smorgasbord of Asian flavors (like honey, coconut, soy sauce, and peanut butter). Braising the pork ahead of slow roasting adds a nice texture to the meat. The roast sops up all the fantastic spices and juices from the braising liquid. Serve with rice and veggies for a wonderful meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The color orange was named after the fruit, not the other way around. In fact, the use of the word orange to describe color wasn’t used until 1512.

*How many marriage proposals are there on Valentine’s Day each year? We’re guessing the number is much larger than you think! Take a guess and see if you’re right.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“B.B. (on the right) visiting his mom for Christmas.” —James King [B.B. King. Got it!👍]

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it!

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

There’s no way you won’t laugh at this!

If you haven’t seen the video of the grandmother reading her grandson the hilarious book “The Wonky Donkey,” watch it here. You’ll laugh through the whole thing, we promise! If you want a copy for yourself, or your kids, grandkids, or your favorite campground neighbor, you can buy it here for a great price.

Leave here with a laugh

A couple are sitting in their living room, sipping wine. Out of the blue, the wife says, “I love you.” “Is that you or the wine talking?” asks the husband. “It’s me,” says the wife, “talking to the wine.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.