Ignik Gas Growler puts an end to single-use propane bottles

By Cheri Sicard
Ignik Gas Growler

Did you know that 48 million single-use green propane bottles end up in landfills each year? Single-use propane bottles are wasteful and they are a pain-in-the-you-know-where to dispose of properly. Ignik wants to put an end to that and their small, lightweight Gas Growler does just that.

Not only does the Ignik Gas Growler help the environment, but it also helps the consumer. For the price of one single-use propane bottle, the small, lightweight, refillable Gas Growler holds five times as much. That’s five times the heating or cooking time for the price of one single-use bottle. Then just fill it up again.

The Gas Growler comes with a quick-connect hose to attach it to your grill or portable heater, and it all fits neatly into its own zippered carrying case, which provides the best way to transport it. Close the valve, disconnect the hose and wrap it in the area around the valve, then zip the top closed. The webbing handle makes it easy to carry, and the MOLLE webbing around the case allows you to strap it down so it doesn’t roll or shift in your vehicle.

The Gas Growler is certified by the DOT for 12 years. After that, it is possible to have the tank re-certified. Refill anywhere that fills propane bottles.

What I especially like about the Ignik Gas Growler

In actuality, I love everything about this product. But let’s explore.

  • It’s super easy to use. Connecting to any device that usually depends on single-use propane bottles takes seconds.
  • The 5-pound bottle is lightweight and easy to move about.
  • The carrying case is rugged and well-constructed. It protects the tank in transit and fits both the tank and hose/fittings inside.
  • The Gas Growler complies with DOT specifications 4BA, 4BW and 4E. It is safe to transport in your car, SUV, RV, or boat.

What can be improved?

Honestly, nothing. I could not find anything about this outstanding product to complain about or even wish for. If you want more fuel, there is also a 10 lb. version available.

The bottom line is, if you use single-use propane bottles, you NEED the Ignik Gas Growler in your life.

You can order it from Amazon here, or visit their website to learn more.

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicardhttps://cannademy.com/
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
