Impassioned plea for RVers falls on deaf city councilors’ ears

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

A Surrey, British Columbia, resident has stood up to the local council, crying “fowl” last week with a goose-and-gander analogy.

The council was in the midst of considering a parking program for commercial truckers that would allow those with permits to park at any hour of the day or night in some industrial areas. All well and good, testified local resident, Annie Kaps. She pointedly reminded councilors that just last November, they’d made it illegal to sleep in an RV on any of Surrey’s streets.

“Surrey did move against RV vehicles and sleeping on the streets, and now I’ve looked at this thing and I don’t see any proviso that you cannot sleep in the cab of these trucks,” she said. “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and I don’t think that this should be allowed in these rigs either.”

Annie added, “If a person who has a motorhome cannot park it on the street and stay in there, even if it’s for a couple of days when they’re trying to unload it,” she said, “I oppose this for that reason.” It appears that for all her impassioned pleas, RVers’ gooses are as good as cooked – with or without sauce. The council moved ahead and passed the new law, apparently allowing 18-wheeler drivers to be 18-wheeler snoozers.