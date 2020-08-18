Jayco recalls some Sprinter-based motorhomes

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Jayco Melbourne, Melbourne Prestige and Entegra Qwest motorhomes built on Sprinter chassis and equipped with swivel seats. The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames.
If the wiring harness is damaged, the side air bag within the seat may deploy unexpectedly or not deploy as designed in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants.
Remedy
Jayco will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter dealers will inspect the wire harness routing for both front seats and will repair the wiring and add clips or cable ties as needed, free of charge. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
