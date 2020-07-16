Keystone RV recalls 8,313 fifth wheel trailers

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Keystone Carbon, Cougar, Fuzion, Impact and Raptor fifth wheel trailers equipped with a Furrion over the air (OTA) wing-style television antenna. The antenna may separate from the mounting base during transit.

If the antenna detaches from the RV while moving it may become a road hazard, increasing the risk of damaging another vehicle or even causing injury.