Keystone recalls some 2020 Bullet trailers for missing egress window

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2020 Bullet 34RI travel trailers equipped with overhead cabinets across the rear wall. The trailers may be missing an egress window in the main living area, preventing passenger exit in the event of an emergency.

Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the existing crank open vent window with an egress window, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 21, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

