Live in an RV on your own property? Readers tell us where—or not

Early in March, we explored the possibilities of living in your RV on your own property. We tried to straighten out a lot of misinformation that’s appeared on the internet. The bottom line at the time—it seems places where it’s legal to do so are few and far between. So we threw it open to our readers and asked, can you tell us where—or where not—it’s legal to live in an RV on private property?

A hearty “Thank you!” to those who responded. We got plenty of advice, and a few potential leads, which we’ll now share. But, of course, we have to start everything off with our usual disclaimer: “Your results may vary!”

More on getting your ducks in a row

Our original story advised those hunting for places to put down roots should always check with the local building department. We still stick with that advice, but Rick K. adds a bit more:

“Building departments may be good for information, but local Planning and Zoning Departments would be the best source. It’s zoning law that typically determines what can be done on property,” Rick writes. “It’s local zoning laws that are also stopping many Walmart locations from allowing overnight stays. If the zoning allows it, then the Building Department and Health Department would be the next stops.” Thanks, Rick.

Readers tell us where—in Nevada

So, where have our readers had success in developing their own “RV paradise”? Here’s one from Ali F.: “When our kids moved to Henderson, Nevada, we considered purchasing a private lot for our RV to escape the cold Reno/Tahoe winters. Thankfully, we found a deeded lot in an RV community in Boulder City, Nevada. We have all of the amenities with none of the headache of dealing with any government bureaucracy.”

Ali added a few more points you might like to hear. “We own the lot and pay taxes on it. Our HOA fee is $185/month, which includes water, trash, cable TV, the clubhouse, pool, spa, laundry room, bathrooms, showers, fitness center and pool/TV room. It’s like a five-star resort. No age restriction, but there are mostly retired folks like us. We are going to leave our Jayco here all summer even though we won’t use it during the Vegas heat.”

A long way farther east than Nevada, Nick W. says he’s found his perch. “I purchased land in Halifax County, Virginia, and it is totally legal here as long as you are not inside town limits. Most counties here in Virginia do allow RV living.” He added, “Most towns and cities you don’t need to be outside the limits.”

Readers tell us where—in Florida

Carl C. advises that if you like year-round sunshine, he has a pointer. “It varies by county, but Florida is generally RV-friendly. Here in Taylor County in the Big Bend area of the Panhandle, you can have up to four RV sites on a lot and no restrictions on living in it (them), and no requirement to build a house at some point. To rent spaces long-term (more than six months), no state or county license is required. Short-term rentals of less than six months get a bit more complicated, but still not bad.”

And maybe where (or how) not

Readers tell us where things are not always “smooth sailing,” and getting your ducks in a row is critical. That’s the bottom line in a story shared by Julie L. “We used to own property in Colorado and had planned to build a small cabin there until COVID changed the price and availability of building materials.

“In the same area, a new landowner had a plan to put a travel trailer on his mountainside lot. He built a road, put in electric and a water tank, and started building the septic. Then he found out he had to submit plans for a house and could only live in the RV as a main dwelling until the house was built or he had to remove the RV.

“Being on the side of a mountain, it was too expensive for him to build and too difficult to remove the RV from its perch. The land was sold for a great price including the trailer. I don’t know what the new owners will do.”

Barbara’s lemonade story

And Barbara L. shares a story about lemonade. Well, that’s our take anyway. “We own two unrestricted, half-acre lots in Suwannee County, Florida; we had three. We had invested in a well and septic system, and cleared an area hoping to bring in a park model for my aging mother to live in.

“However, after checking with zoning, we were told that a park model is considered an RV because it would take an RV hookup. Our option would be to get an RV then acquire a ‘camping permit,’ which would allow someone to live in the RV for six months at a time, but then the RV would need to be moved. We ended up selling the one lot, but still own the two half-acres that are grandfathered in as unrestricted. Our thinking is they would be perfect for a full-time RVer who still likes to travel.”

Well, Florida may be “friendlier,” as was pointed out earlier. But “it varies by county.” Once again, do your homework before investing!

Take a waltz—in Tennessee

Finally, another Southern reader tells us about their experience. This is from John E.: “We have been full-timers in our 40-foot motorhome for the past four-and-a-half years. Due, in part, to ever-rising diesel fuel costs as well as wildly unpredictable political actions (or inactions), we, too, decided to get some acreage in Tennessee that we can call a home base.

“Successfully located just over 10 acres in Van Buren County, on the upper Cumberland Plateau. We primarily used online listings during our search but also used a realtor. We specified that the property had to be at least five unrestricted acres with no HOA.

“It took us over two months to finally locate a suitable property, so patience is a must. Actually, we lucked out as our property had a newly dug water well, as well as a new septic system rated for three bedrooms, which will be perfect for the ”barndominium” we plan to eventually build. We can live in our motorhome there until such time as we eventually build.”

We asked John if there might be some time constraints that the local laws might hang when it came to this “eventual build” he had planned. John responded, “There is NOT a time constraint by the government. However, the land covenant states that you have 12 months to complete your build once construction has started. That does not count from clearing and prepping the build site. This county does not have any building permits required for construction, but you do have to have your septic system inspected and approved by the state.”

Bottom line

No doubt there are a few “out of the way” places where it might be possible to buy a bit of land and set up your RV home base. Just do your homework so you’ll have no regrets.

