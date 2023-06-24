Magic silicone dish scrubbing gloves make RV dishwashing easy

When it comes to great RV accessories, I always love items that can multi-task, in other words, accomplish more than one thing and/or replace more than one item you would otherwise need to carry in your RV. These amazing silicone gloves do just that:

They have built-in gentle silicone bristles that scrub dishes, or anything you are washing for that matter, without the need for extra sponges or scrubbers. Wear the gloves and protect your hands while scrubbing the dishes clean.

They can also be used as oven mitts, as they are heat resistant to 320 degrees F.

Besides dishes, these work well for washing produce such as potatoes and other root vegetables.

They also can work for cleaning all kinds of surfaces from sinks and tubs to countertops, to cars and trucks.

They can even make a gentle pet brush that can remove shedding hair.

What I especially like about the silicone dish scrubbing gloves (besides their ability to multi-task):

They are made of quality food-grade silicone.

The silicone gloves are easy to clean—just put them on and wash your hands.

The dish scrubbing gloves don’t absorb odors like regular sponges.

They are far heavier than regular dishwashing gloves. Therefore, I would expect them to last longer (but can’t yet say for sure as I have owned them less than two weeks at the time of this writing).

The brush is so soft it can be used on delicate surfaces without scratching or damage.

The dense brush helps create more soap foam.

What can be improved upon?

The silicone bristles are soft and work great with ordinary dishwashing; however, they lack the stiffness to perform well on stubborn baked-on foods.

While the silicone gloves are heat resistant, that is only to a point. Many hot pots are hotter than 320 degrees F. The gloves work well to transfer something quickly out of the oven or off the grill, but you won’t want to be using them to hold on to ultra-hot items for any length of time.

I don’t think this can be improved as it is the nature of the beast, but the gloves can be slippery when wet and soapy, so use care with breakable dishes. It’s nothing you can’t compensate for, but it might take a little getting used to.

Potential negatives aside, I find this to be a worthwhile product that makes doing the dishes in my RV easier.

Check out the silicone gloves here.

