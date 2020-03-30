Winnebago making medical masks for Iowa hospital

(March 30, 2020) — Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced today that it will provide medical masks to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. The masks are being manufactured by employees at the company’s Stitchcraft facility in Forest City, Iowa, which houses industrial sewing capabilities and produces soft goods for Winnebago motorhomes.

The facility typically creates items such as seats, sofas, cushions, pillows, draperies, shades, valances, mattresses, bedspreads, and a host of other sewn parts. “As the health crisis has evolved, we have focused our efforts on determining how we can best use our company’s resources to provide support in overall relief efforts and specifically efforts that positively impact our local communities,” said Chris West, Vice President of Operations at Winnebago Industries.

The first shipment of masks will be delivered today with additional deliveries to continue to fill the first production run of approximately 6,000 masks.

The masks are being donated to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and will be used by clinical staff when treating patients.