Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Is this how motorhome shoppers and towable RV shoppers differ?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
RV shoppers

It looks like RVers differ in how they think—and shop. Leave it to the RV manufacturing industry to “psych us out,” and find out how to best promote different types of RVs. Yep, RV shoppers differ, and this is how Go RVing categorizes you.

“Rent” versus “Tent”

RV shoppersMotorhome owners are much more likely to rent an RV before buying one. They want more input into the features, finishes, and amenities that make the RV feel like their own. On the other hand, those who buy travel trailers and fifth wheels were much more likely to have tent camped before buying a rig. Go RVing says they generally want to have an “upgrade in accommodations being a key indicator in initial RV ownership spark.”

Influenced—but by whom?

Motorhome-shopping RVers often look to “social media and YouTube,” says Go RVing. They dive deep into motorhome brands and their surrounding culture. They look to social media “influencers” to tell them “how the lifestyle works, and gain first-hand owner accounts to help make a purchase decision.”

RV shoppersWhat about RV shoppers looking for towables? We hope this doesn’t mean that industry looks at the towable crowd as “gullible.” But the Go RVing report says, “Towable owners show the highest level of trust in traditional in-person dealership visits to make their purchase decisions.” They’re not as “brand conscious” as motorhome buyers, but rather, they’re looking for features and layout.

Not always “Show me the money”

When RV shopping, statistics are important to both motorhome and towable buyers. But when shopping for a motorhome, the most important statistic is cost. The big-number issue for towable buyers? Towing capacity.

Features – go figure

Finally, the Go RVing report says when RV shopping, the motorhome and towable crowd differ greatly for what features they’re most interested in. “While Motorhome owners put greater emphasis on a want for privacy, Towable owners seek slides, fireplaces, and new configurations.”

So what do you think? Does the RV industry have you down when you shop? We’d love to hear your comments. Let us know using the “reply card” below. Please include “RV shopping” on the subject line. 

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, October 18, 2023
You could win a Toyota Tundra from Texas State Parks group – but you gotta hurry

