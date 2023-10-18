Wednesday, October 18, 2023

You could win a Toyota Tundra from Texas State Parks group – but you gotta hurry

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Last May, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation opened a contest to help support the parks. It read in part, “Make a $25 donation to support 100 years of Texas State Parks and you could take home a Toyota Tundra TRD Pro plus extras from YETI, Solo Stove, PAKMULE, Tecovas, SWAROVSKI OPTIK, Turtlebox, PECOS Outdoor and more.” Sounds like a raffle, huh? Well, NO, you don’t need to “donate” anything and still have an equal chance to be the winner. But you’ve got to act no later than this Sunday, October 22, and there’s a catch even there. But still, you could win.

You could win more than a truck

What’s the prize package? In addition to a NEW Toyota Tundra pickup truck, you could win these other goodies: A YETI cooler, cargo carriers, luggage and drinkware (valued at $1,625); PECOS Outdoors Table (valued at $689); Swarovski Optik Binoculars (valued at $1,500); TurtleBox Audio Speaker (valued at $399); SoloStove Fire Pit Bundle (valued at $900); Tecovas Boots Package (valued at $600); and finally, a PakMule Cargo Carrier (valued at $695).

Really, no donation required

So what’s the tricky bit about the $25 donation? Well, as you might expect, it’s a bit of a come-on. Those who send the foundation a $25 (or larger) donation are “automatically entered” in the drawing for all this swag. However, those who don’t want to cough up $25, or any amount for that matter, can still enter the drawing, and you could win. How’s that work? Here’s the quote from the official rules:

“You may also enter the Sweepstakes without making a contribution by mailing a postcard with your name, address, and valid email (winner will be notified by email) to:

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation
Attn: Sweepstakes Entry
2914 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204”

Here’s the tricky part

Now, here’s where it gets tricky. Since the deadline is Sunday, you’ll need to have your postcard postmarked by that day. We don’t know where you’d get your post card post marked anywhere on the weekend, so really, if you want to do the “no donation” route, you’ll need to hustle in by post office closing time on Friday. Our advice: get in line, and have the postal clerk “round date” or hand post mark your card.

If you don’t mind making the donation, then you can log on to the website, make your donation, and be automatically entered. You’ll have into Sunday to do that.

In either event, BE SURE to log into the website and read the official rules. You’ll be opening yourself up to various things, including putting yourself on a mailing system for future informational campaigns. You could win – but only if you follow the rules.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
Is this how motorhome shoppers and towable RV shoppers differ?

