My RV’s roof needs replacing. The service center recommends aluminum. Your thoughts?

I had a tree fall on my trailer which will require roof and some rafter replacement. The repair company I will be using to replace the roof is a long-time repair/RV manufacturer. They offer a seamless aluminum roof for an additional $300–$400. They claim there will be minimal weight difference between the aluminum and TPO, but with a longer lifetime and higher damage resistance. Do you have any thoughts as to which product might work the best? —Norm, 2019 Grand Design Imagine 2150RB

Most RV manufacturers used aluminum for the outer layer of the roof construction for many years, and most changed to rubber or fiberglass in the mid-1980s. While I was at Winnebago, we switched from a two-piece aluminum to fiberglass as it came in a full 8’ wide piece. There were no seams, it was more durable than the EPDM available at the time, and it added to the structural integrity of the roof and other components.

Other manufacturers elected to use the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), as it was cheaper and easier to install. There were still a few companies that used aluminum such as Holiday Rambler and Airstream, which is still using it today.

Several different RV roof materials available

Technology has changed and there are several different roof materials available such as TPO and even PVC. These became popular as the EPDM material had a tendency to expand and contract with temperature changes. It also had issues with leaks, and even with the material not sticking to the substructure and peeling off! I have personally witnessed a couple units that had the material wrapped around the windshield.

In my opinion, TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin) material has several advantages over aluminum. I spent five years traveling around the country in new units training dealers. The first two years, the product had the two-piece aluminum roof material. The aluminum units were very noisy in heavy rain or hail, and the aluminum looked like a golf ball after a hailstorm with all the dents. A tree branch would also score a line that could not be fixed. Granted, most of this was cosmetic, but still it did not look good. At times it created a puncture or gouge. Those were harder to repair and to keep from leaking later.

When we switched to a fiberglass roof, the noise was slightly lower and there was virtually no damage to the material from hail or branches. I have not had the opportunity to spend as much time in units with a rubber membrane to do a fair comparison. But the few times I did encounter rain it seemed to be much quieter, as the softer material seemed to have a sound-deadening quality. I have not been in a unit with a rubber roof during a hailstorm but have talked with several owners in my seminars that have and did not have damage.

Over the years I have found that any damage to a rubber membrane due to branches or other issues was easily fixed with a tape patch and self-leveling sealant.

Black streaks versus chalking

My biggest complaint with the aluminum roof was the black streaks that would run down the sides of the rig. As the aluminum material is exposed to the sun and moisture, it oxidizes and creates dark streaks that are difficult to clean. Even if the aluminum is painted, it will still oxidize and require cleaning. The rubber membranes will also oxidize and start to break down. However, the result is a white chalky appearance that is much easier to clean.

Longer lifetime and higher damage resistance

I agree that there is probably no weight difference between the two materials, but I question the longer lifetime being an advantage. If properly cleaned and maintained, the TPO material has been proven to last 40-50 years in commercial applications. However, since it has only been used in the RV industry for about 30 years, I think it does have a good track record. On the other hand, there are Airstream trailers that are 50+ years old with the aluminum still in good condition. Therefore, I think you have to look at the longevity of the rest of your RV.

As for damage resistance, I do believe the aluminum is a stronger material than TPO, but I would question what damage it would be more resistant to. Aluminum would not be more resistant to a tree falling on your roof and not only damaging the material but also the substructure. In my opinion, most of the structure of the roof is the substructure, which would be the wood material underneath the outer layer. This could be a thin layer of paneling called luan, which is only about 1/8th inch, or it could be a 3/8-inch particle board.

Which material is better?

Since the aluminum material is $300–$400 more, I would ask the questions of what maintenance is required, what about black steaks, are there more labor costs other than the material, and what is the warranty?

My preference would be TPO, but let’s see what our readers think.

